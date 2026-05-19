Sunshine Electronics: Trade Truce Doesn't Resolve Tariff Volatility for OEMs

Sunshine Electronics' China & Vietnam Factory Sunshine Electronics' Vietnam Factory Assembly Line

Dual-factory China-and-Vietnam OEM says buyer interest in Vietnam capacity remains steady despite the May 12 US-China tariff cut from 145% to 30%.

The issue isn't the current tariff number, it's the volatility. The right hedge is dual-factory capacity, not single-country bets.” — Sunshine Electronics Management Team

VINH PHUC, VIETNAM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunshine Electronics , an OEM and ODM manufacturer of power adapters, USB-C chargers, and broadband cable assemblies, today said dual-factory China and Vietnam sourcing programs remain a structural hedge for OEM buyers even after the May 12 trade truce that cut US tariffs on Chinese goods from approximately 145 percent to 30 percent.Buyer engagement on Vietnam-origin production capacity has remained steady through the announcement window, signaling that B2B procurement teams continue to value policy-risk hedging even as headline tariff rates decline.The May 12 announcement reduced US tariffs on Chinese goods from approximately 145 percent to 30 percent, with combined Section 122 and Section 301 duties placing effective rates at roughly 35 percent on most consumer electronics categories. The truce is structured as an initial 90-day window, leaving the path beyond the third quarter of 2026 unsettled.Despite the reduction, Sunshine reports that North American buyers, particularly those serving regulated industries like medical devices, networking equipment, and broadband infrastructure, continue to favor split-country sourcing as a structural hedge against future tariff swings."Buyers tell us the same thing every time these policy windows open and close: the issue isn't the current tariff number, it's the volatility," said a member of Sunshine's program management team. "When duty rates can swing from 145 percent to 30 percent in 60 days, the right hedge is dual-factory capacity, not single-country bets."Sunshine Electronics operates production in Changzhou, China and Vinh Phuc, Vietnam, with combined annual capacity of 10 million power adapters and 25 million network cables. The Vinh Phuc facility runs 600 plus workers across 14,000 square meters in two production sites, both audited to ISO 9001, TL 9000, ESD S20.20, and IECQ QC 080000 standards. Shared certifications between sites allow customers to shift 30 to 50 percent of program volume between countries within 60 to 90 days, without requalification.This structural flexibility has become especially relevant as Vietnam capacity itself begins to tighten. Industrial zone occupancy in major Vietnamese provinces reached 85 to 95 percent in 2025, and Q1 2026 FDI inflows to Vietnam manufacturing hit a five-year high of 3.21 billion dollars. New entrants to Vietnam production are increasingly facing waitlists or unfavorable lease terms, putting manufacturers with existing operational footprint in a structurally advantaged position."Customers calling about Vietnam capacity today have a meaningful timing advantage by working with manufacturers who already hold operational footprint," the program management team added.Sunshine supplies OEM and replacement-adapter programs to Tier-1 North American carriers, networking equipment makers, broadband component distributors, and medical device manufacturers. The company will exhibit at SCTE TechExpo 26 in Atlanta, Booth G1346, from September 29 through October 1, 2026, where it will demonstrate dual-factory China and Vietnam programs and broadband cable portfolio.About Sunshine ElectronicsSunshine Electronics is an OEM and ODM manufacturer of external power adapters, USB-C PD chargers, coaxial assemblies, fiber patch cords, and twisted-pair Ethernet cabling for consumer electronics, networking, medical, and industrial IoT customers. Operating dual-factory production in China and Vietnam, Sunshine supports tariff-optimized sourcing programs at scale. Certifications include TL 9000, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ESD S20.20, IECQ QC 080000, and BSCI. Learn more at sunshineadapter.com.

Sunshine Electronics Dual Facility

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