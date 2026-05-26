Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition will open on 26 June

MACAU, May 26 - One of the world’s major philatelic event, the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition (“MACAO 2026”) will be held from June 26 to July 1 at Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao. Co-organized by Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau and Macau Philatelic Association, this exhibition provides a great exchange platform for philatelic enthusiasts and practitioners around the world. It fosters the development of philatelic culture and friendship among the people of different countries while experiencing Macau under the capacity of a “base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”

As the first-ever FIP Specialised World Stamp Exhibition to be held in Macao which coincides with the centenary of the Fédération Internationale de Philatélie，the two historic milestones complement each other and bestow tribute to the passion for postage stamp collecting. In addition to the international recognition of Macao as an ideal destination for conventions and exhibitions with cultural vitality, this event also promotes economic diversification and sustainable development, further enhancing Macao's international reputation and influence.

The exhibition showcases a magnificent lineup of 1,500 frames of competitive philatelic gems from over 40 countries and regions, including Traditional Philately, Postal History, Modern Philately and Youth Philately. The Treasure Gallery demonstrates treasures from the China National Post and Postage Stamp Museum. whereas the Macao Stamp Original Archives Exhibition, displays original manuscripts and design drafts of Macao stamps, offering philatelic enthusiasts an unforgettable visual feast.

The six-day exhibition will implement daily themes with Commemorative Postmark Cancellation service. Commemorative envelopes or postcards will be distributed for free. There will be thematic seminars, workshops, and lucky draws every day. Visitors will be able to create, purchase and mail their own philatelic mementos from DIY Postcard Terminals, Stamp Vending Machines, and personalized stamp printing services.

Admission to the exhibition is free, we warmly invite everyone to visit and participate in this exciting global philatelic event.

For further information, please click into the official website of the "Macau 2026" (www.macao2026.org.mo ).