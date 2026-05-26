CE to attend Legislative Assembly session on 16 June

MACAU, May 26 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will attend at 3pm on 16 June a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly, to review the MSAR Government’s administration over the past six months, outline the key priorities for the second half of the year, and respond to members’ questions on issues such as the economy, society and people’s livelihoods. The Q&A session aims at enhancing constructive communication between the executive and the legislature and promoting public understanding of the Government’s administration.

The public can follow the proceedings as they are broadcast live, either via the television channels or the radio channels of public broadcaster TDM. The session will also be live-streamed via: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal (www.gov.mo); the Chief Executive’s Office website (www.gce.gov.mo); the Legislative Assembly website (www.al.gov.mo); the Government Information Bureau website (www.gcs.gov.mo); and the official mobile phone apps of the Chief Executive’s Office and of the Government Information Bureau.

The public can also follow proceedings via: the official channels on YouTube of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.youtube.com/c/gcegovmo), the Government Information Bureau (www.youtube.com/macaogcs), and the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).