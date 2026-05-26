LaCosta Tucker Drops New Single 'Your Shadow's Gone' on May 29th

"Your Shadow's Gone" drops Friday

Beloved country music trailblazer LaCosta Tucker returns with her powerful new single, “Your Shadow’s Gone,” available May 29, 2026.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved country music trailblazer LaCosta Tucker returns with her powerful new single, “Your Shadow’s Gone,” available May 29, 2026. Written by John Kaye and produced by Roger Ball, the song is a bold anthem of freedom, self-discovery, and new beginnings. Through vivid storytelling and heartfelt emotion, the track follows a woman who leaves behind a relationship that held her back and finds the strength to reclaim her life and identity. The release follows Tucker’s acclaimed recent single, “Woman Behind the Wheel,” continuing a creative resurgence that celebrates independence, resilience, and empowerment through timeless country music storytelling. LaCosta Tucker continues to honor her rich country music legacy while creating new music that speaks to today’s audiences—proving that great artists never stop growing, inspiring, and connecting through song. “It brings me great joy to continue hearing from my fans and friends through the years. Their love and support have meant everything to me and have helped keep my passion for country music alive. I’m deeply grateful, and I will always love sharing my music with all of you.” — LaCosta TuckerLaCosta Tucker first captured national attention in the 1970s with 14 charting singles, five albums, and appearances alongside some of country music’s most celebrated performers. Her catalog includes standout and chart-topping hits such as “Get on My Love Train,” “This House Runs on Sunshine,” “Western Man,” “Changing All the Time,” “Loving Somebody on a Rainy Night,” and “What’ll I Do,” each contributing to her lasting impact on the country music landscape. Her television credits include Dolly, Nashville Now, Pop! Goes the Country, The Jim Nabors Show, Hee Haw, and Hoyt Axton’s Country Western Rock and Roll Boogie Woogie Gospel Hour, helping establish her as one of the era’s most recognizable and enduring female country artists.Her distinctive voice, authentic style, and lasting connection with audiences have enabled her music to resonate across generations, earning her a loyal following that continues to grow today.Born in Seminole, Texas, LaCosta Tucker’s musical journey began in Snyder, Texas, where she won her first talent contest at the age of four. That early success helped spark a passion for performing and eventually led to a national career in country music. She continued performing throughout her childhood and teenage years in talent shows and beauty pageants. After earning an Associate Degree from Cochise College, she was crowned Miss Country Music Phoenix in 1971, marking an important milestone on her path to professional success. A pivotal meeting with music publisher Al Gallico in 1972 led to a recording contract with Capitol Records, launching a successful recording career that produced multiple hit records and earned Tucker two Academy of Country Music Award nominations for Most Promising Female Vocalist in 1975 and 1976. She later recorded for Elektra Records under her full name, LaCosta Tucker, working with acclaimed producer James Stroud.Today, LaCosta Tucker divides her time between Nashville and Las Vegas, continuing to perform her beloved classic recordings while embracing an exciting new era of creativity and music. Her recent releases, including Woman Behind the Wheel and Your Shadow’s Gone, showcase an artist who remains vibrant, relevant, and deeply connected to her audience. LaCosta also enjoys collaborating with her daughter, award-winning country artist Cali Tucker , whose rising career has brought fresh attention to the Tucker family’s musical legacy. While each artist continues to pursue her own successful path, they frequently perform together, support one another’s projects, and have been simultaneously releasing new music. Their shared passion for country music and commitment to entertaining audiences have created a unique mother-daughter partnership, with plans for additional musical collaborations and special projects in the future.

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