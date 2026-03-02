Multi-Platinum Songwriter Tricia Battani Releases 'SUNNY' Featuring Hip-Hop Icon Kid of Kid ’n Play

Sunny is out NOW on all streaming platforms! Tricia Battani

Debut Album HOLLYWOODN’T coming soon!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-platinum, #1 Billboard chart-topping songwriter and recording artist Tricia Battani has officially stepped into the spotlight with the release of “SUNNY,” the first single from her long-anticipated debut album HOLLYWOODN’T. The uplifting collaboration features hip-hop pioneer Kid of Kid ’n Play and was produced by Grammy-nominated producer G’harah “PK” Degeddingseze.A respected creative force behind the scenes for years, Battani’s songwriting and vocal production credits span global markets including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, with releases by artists such as aespa , ITZY, Seulgi, Hwasa, TNX, StayC, IS:SUE, Kiss of Life, and Yeji to name a few. Her work has appeared on major film soundtracks and international chart-topping projects.“SUNNY” marks a personal and triumphant new chapter. Written after a season of profound personal loss and life-altering health challenges within her circle, the song is a testament to resilience — a celebration of light returning after the storm. Battani and Kid originally spoke about collaborating more than 16 years ago; the track fulfills a promise years in the making.The release also signals the arrival of HOLLYWOODN’T, Battani’s debut album — a self-aware, cinematic commentary on her two-decade journey in Los Angeles. Blending 80s neon nostalgia with modern R&B-pop sensibilities, the project explores ambition, illusion, perseverance, and reinvention and features several legendary artists.Raised in Austin, Texas, as the youngest daughter of two Iowa Music Hall of Fame inductees, Battani grew up immersed in music. After building a multi-platinum career behind the scenes, she now steps forward as an artist in her own right — backed by decades of craft, global success, and lived experience.With “Sunny,” Tricia Battani isn’t just introducing a debut single — she’s revealing the artist behind the hits.“SUNNY” is available now on all streaming platforms.Debut Album HOLLYWOODN’T is coming soon!

Sunny Music Video - Tricia Battani and Kid of Kid 'n Play

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.