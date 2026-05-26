First Kids Zone Exhibit Opens at New York State Museum

Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner of Education Betty A. Rosa today announced the grand opening of the first exhibit of the New York State Museum’s highly anticipated Kids Zone — a new dedicated, hands-on learning environment designed specifically to ignite curiosity, inspire awe, and spark imagination for children and families from New York and beyond. The Kids Zone represents a major step forward and a cornerstone achievement in Phase One of the Museum’s ongoing revitalization, advancing a vision for a more interactive, inclusive, and family-centered destination. As part of Phase Two, Empire State Development issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking qualified firms to develop a comprehensive plan for the future of the Museum.

“Albany is more than just government buildings — it’s a dynamic city with a rich history where families and visitors can experience and explore all our capital city has to offer,” Governor Hochul said. “The new Kids Zone at the State Museum is another step forward that will allow children and families from across New York to experience a reimagined cultural institution befitting of the Empire State that will welcome families near and far for generations to come.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “The New York State Museum’s new Kids Zone represents an exciting investment in inspiring learning, discovery, and imagination for children and families across our state. As we reimagine the future of the State Museum, the Department is committed to ensuring it serves as a dynamic extension of applied learning and a reflection of New York Inspires and our Portrait of a Graduate vision by creating opportunities for students and families to explore, discover, and engage in meaningful, hands-on educational experiences. This new space reflects our focus on ensuring the Museum continues to evolve as a vibrant, inclusive destination where every visitor can learn, discover, and be inspired.”

Located on the fourth-floor terrace alongside the Museum’s iconic carousel, the Kids Zone brings renewed energy to a signature public space while expanding opportunities for hands-on learning and discovery through a robust schedule of rotating temporary exhibits designed for young explorers. A dedicated early childhood space for children ages 0–5 is also in development, further strengthening the Museum’s commitment to early learning and ensuring the Kids Zone continues to evolve for its youngest visitors.

The Kids Zone debuts with “Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals,” an immersive traveling exhibition that transports visitors into the final days of the dinosaurs. Through richly detailed environments, ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs and mammals, and interactive experiences such as an augmented reality sandbox and paleontologist’s field tent, the exhibit brings the story of mass extinction and renewal into sharp focus — revealing how the fall of the dinosaurs paved the way for the rise of early mammals and the world as we know it today.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is reimagining the State Museum as part of the historic $400 million investment into Downtown Albany. As the new Kids Zone and ‘Expedition Dinosaur’ exhibit welcome families, we continue to strategize for the future through the Visioning Task Force and the development of a comprehensive plan to ensure the Museum remains a dynamic attraction for generations to come.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “The New York State Museum is a treasured public asset, and the opening of the Kids Zone marks an exciting step in its transformation for the next generation of visitors. Guided by the Visioning Task Force and supported by Governor Hochul, we are shaping the next phase of the Museum’s evolution. OGS is proud to support the Museum as we steward the Empire State Plaza as a cultural hub, revitalizing downtown Albany into a vibrant, welcoming destination where families can learn, play, and connect.”

New York State Museum Director Jennifer M. Saunders said, “The State Museum has always been a place for families, and the Kids Zone builds on that by creating a space designed especially for our younger visitors — where kids can truly be kids. We want them to be able to feel, engage with, and interact with the exhibits in ways that promote a lifelong love of learning. Our goal is for families to create lasting memories and leave with a renewed sense of awe and wonder for science and history.”

The opening of the Kids Zone marks a defining milestone in Phase One of the New York State Museum’s multi-year transformation and is part of Governor Hochul’s $400 million Championing Albany’s Potential (CAP) initiative. This comprehensive investment will revitalize downtown Albany, strengthen economic opportunity, and reimagine public spaces as vibrant community assets. As a central cultural anchor, the State Museum plays a key role in driving foot traffic, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the region’s appeal for residents and visitors alike.

Together with other highly visible Phase One achievements, such as the reopening of the Museum’s gift shop and café, the Kids Zone reflects meaningful progress already underway and signals a State Museum that is actively delivering on its vision to become a dynamic civic anchor and leading cultural destination. Additionally, Governor Hochul and Commissioner Rosa have convened a Visioning Task Force—a diverse group of leaders in museums, education, arts and culture, tourism, and economic development—to help guide the next phases of the Museum’s transformation.

As part of Governor Hochul's $400 million CAP initiative, a RFP was issued seeking a qualified firm to develop a Comprehensive Plan for the renovation and future operations of the revitalized New York State Museum. The Plan will build upon the Vision Study being conducted during Phase One by the Visioning Task Force, which will outline core principles and goals of the revitalization, and provide detailed designs for new exhibitions and other aspects of the physical renovation, operational changes needed to manage the newly renovated space and new exhibitions, and enhancements to the visitor experience. More information on the RFP is available online here.

Additionally, in the coming weeks, SED and ESD will launch a statewide initiative to gather public feedback on the New York State Museum. The efforts will invite input on exhibitions, visitor experiences, and how the Museum can better serve and represent all New Yorkers. An online survey and in person presence at community events will be among the ways people can provide meaningful comments to help shape the Museum's future.

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Seeing the State Museum continue to grow and create new experiences for kids and families is great for Albany and great for the Capital Region. This attraction will bring more people downtown, support local businesses, and help showcase everything our city has to offer. This is exactly the kind of investment the Championing Albany’s Potential (CAP) Initiative was designed to support. I appreciate Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in Albany’s future.”

City of Albany Mayor Dr. Dorcey Applyrs said, “The New York State Museum is one of Albany’s greatest cultural institutions, and the opening of the Kids Zone marks an exciting new chapter in the expansion of family-friendly activities in our City. Creating more interactive, hands-on experiences for children helps to inspire learning and make the Museum an even more welcoming destination for the next generation. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Rosa, and our state partners for their continued investment in Albany. The Museum is a major part of our downtown’s identity and future, bringing residents, students, and visitors into the heart of our city while supporting local businesses and economic activity. This investment reflects the kind of forward-looking vision we want for Albany, one that celebrates our city's rich history while creating dynamic spaces for families, culture, and education.”

A Prehistoric Experience for Young Explorers

“Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals” invites visitors to step into a world on the brink of transformation — from the final moments of the dinosaurs to the dramatic aftermath that reshaped life on Earth. Towering animatronic dinosaurs and lifelike early mammals move and sound with striking realism, surrounding guests in a prehistoric landscape brought vividly to life. A dramatic asteroid impact simulation and encounters with species such as Ankylosaurus, Anzu Wyliei, Loxolophus, Torosaurus, and Edmontosaurus place visitors at the center of this sweeping story of upheaval and renewal.

Designed with multisensory learning at its core, guests can examine fossils, investigate ancient ecosystems, and uncover how life adapted in a rapidly changing world. By blending scientific rigor with imaginative storytelling, the experience brings the Cretaceous period into focus while inspiring children and families to engage with science through curiosity, creativity, and play.

“Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals” will be on view through January 3, 2027. Families, school groups, and visitors of all ages are invited to experience the Kids Zone and this immersive exhibition at the New York State Museum. The next Kids Zone exhibition is expected to debut in early 2027. For more information, including hours and upcoming exhibitions, visit the New York State Museum website. More information on the Championing Albany’s Potential initiative is available here.

About the New York State Museum

Established in 1836, the New York State Museum is the oldest and largest public museum in the United States. Home to leading scientists, historians, archeologists, and anthropologists, its collections represent the State’s rich cultural and natural heritage from the past and present, including a staggering 20+ million artifacts spanning 1.1 billion years ago to today. Located at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany, the Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Admission is free. For additional information, visit the New York State Museum website and subscribe to the Museum's newsletter.