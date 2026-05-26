Disparti Law Group Helps Secure Nearly $7 Million Settlement for Unionized Correctional Commanders

Attorney Larry Disparti addresses the media Disparti Law Group

When institutions retaliate against workers who try to unionize, Disparti will be there to fight. And will win.

Unions have fought for safer workplaces, fair wages, reasonable hours, healthcare benefits, and other protections. When workers come together, they deserve to have their voices heard. ” — Larry Disparti, Founder, Disparti Law

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disparti Law Group , alongside co-counsel Linden & Bustamante, is proud to announce a $7,000,000 settlement on behalf of a group of Cook County Sheriff’s Office commanders who alleged they were unlawfully terminated after exercising their right to organize and form a labor union.The case stems from events that began in 2017, when a group of Correctional Department Commanders employed by Cook County sought to unionize. After a lengthy legal process, the commanders prevailed before the Illinois Labor Relations Board, which issued a Recommended Decision and Order recognizing their right to organize and authorizing the formation of their union.According to the claims asserted in the litigation, shortly after the commanders successfully exercised those rights, Sheriff Thomas J. Dart terminated the commanders who had participated in the unionization effort. The lawsuit alleged that those terminations were not coincidental, but rather constituted unlawful retaliation against employees for engaging in protected labor activity.The right of workers to organize, collectively bargain, and advocate for better working conditions is a cornerstone of labor law in Illinois and throughout the United States. Those protections exist to ensure that employees can exercise their rights without fear of punishment, retaliation, or loss of employment.Disparti Law Group and Linden & Bustamante pursued the claims on behalf of the Commanders, seeking accountability and justice for workers who stood together to assert their rights. After years of litigation, the parties reached a settlement totaling nearly $7 million."This case was about more than just compensation," said Cass Casper of Disparti Law Group, who represented the commanders. "It was about protecting the fundamental rights of workers to organize and ensuring that individuals are not punished for exercising rights guaranteed under the law."For Disparti Law Group, the result reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to protecting working people and advocating for union labor. Organized labor has played a critical role in securing safer workplaces, fair wages, and stronger protections for workers, and those gains depend on employees being able to exercise their rights without retaliation."Unions have helped build and strengthen the American middle class for generations. They have fought for safer workplaces, fair wages, reasonable hours, healthcare benefits, and protections that many workers today take for granted. When workers come together to advocate for themselves and their families, they deserve to have their voices heard—not silenced through retaliation. We are proud to stand with union workers and to defend the rights that help create stronger workplaces, stronger communities, and a stronger society for everyone,” commented Larry Disparti, Founder of Disparti Law.While no legal outcome can fully erase the challenges faced by the commanders, this settlement represents a significant measure of accountability and recognition of the claims they brought forward.Disparti Law Group congratulates its clients for their perseverance throughout the litigation and thanks co-counsel Linden & Bustamante for their partnership in achieving this result.Workers who believe they have been retaliated against for union activity or other protected workplace conduct may have important legal rights. Disparti Law Group remains committed to standing with workers and fighting for justice when those rights are violated.REQUIRED CASE INFORMATION:Filed in: Circuit Court of Cook County, State of Illinois, United States of America.Case #: 2018 CH 02749

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