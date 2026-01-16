DISPARTI LAW FILES FEDERAL LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF FAMILY IMPACTED BY THE BYHEART INFANT FORMULA RECALL

Attorney Larry Disparti addresses the media Disparti Law Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disparti Law Group has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of one of a family whose infant was sickened after consuming formula produced by ByHeart. The action follows a nationwide recall prompted by several reported cases of infant botulism linked to ByHeart’s powdered infant nutrition products.According to recent reporting, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating more than 51 cases of infant botulism potentially tied to powdered infant formula, including two confirmed cases in Illinois. In response, ByHeart voluntarily expanded its recall to include all lots of its “Whole Nutrition Infant Formula” cans and Anywhere Pack products nationwide.The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff-family purchased the ByHeart product, believing as it was marketed, to be a healthy, organic option, only to endure the trauma of their infant falling ill with symptoms of botulism.“We filed this suit in federal court and it arises from a devastating failure to protect the most vulnerable consumers – infants. A four-month-old baby was hospitalized for weeks after allegedly being exposed to botulinum toxin through contaminated baby formula manufactured by ByHeart products infant formula. Parents should be able to trust that products marketed for infants are safe. When that trust is broken, companies must be held accountable.”Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by bacteria. Symptoms may include constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids, weak cry, generalized weakness and respiratory difficulties. Cases of infant botulism have also led to paralysis and death - but none have been reported as part of this outbreak. When an infant becomes ill from contaminated formula, the consequences can be lifelong and life-altering for the family.If your child is exhibiting any of the symptoms or develops weakness in their limbs and head, or trouble swallowing and breathing, please seek medical assistance immediately. You can also reach out to our office to explore legal options.About Disparti Law GroupThe Disparti Law Group - Chicago’s Law Firm - is the largest accident and injury law firm in Chicago. As the leader in Injury, Disability, Workers’ Comp, Civil Rights and Employment Law, with more than $1 billion in recoveries, the Disparti Law Group has been named One of the Most Influential Law Firms in America by Trial Lawyer Magazine. More information is available at: www.dispartilaw.com Filed in: US District Court, North District of Illinois, Eastern DivisionCase Number: 26-cv-00328

