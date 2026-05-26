Old locks, new parts: Medium Capacity Fleet performs repairs at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam

PITTSBURGH – The phrase “if you take care of things, they last” is true for a lot of things: antique cars, home appliances and even relationships.

It’s also true for inland navigation infrastructure built before World War II.

At C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam on the Allegheny River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Medium Capacity Fleet recently demonstrated the sentiment’s remarkable staying power by completing a 22-day maintenance job on the 1934-era facility.

The mission was to fully rebuild the lock’s miter gate operating machinery, known as sector machinery. The work required replacing hydraulic cylinders, sector racks, sector gears, bushings, pins, rollers, and other essential components that keep one of the Allegheny River’s eight navigation facilities operating reliably. The Corps of Engineers sent the Medium Capacity Fleet – a crew of varying specializations who perform vital maintenance on regional navigation facilities – to complete the rebuild.

The lock was still operating before the fleet arrived, but not in peak form. With the lock’s river wall valves out of service, lock operators had effectively been running the chamber on only the land wall valve, limiting – but not eliminating – the lock’s functional capability.

The job also included concrete repairs around the sector pits, where deterioration had become serious enough to raise concerns about the stability of machinery bases. What started as planned work on two of the four pits turned into repairing all four, because the project moved efficiently and the fleet crew had the time, labor, and tenacity to fix more things than they were initially told to.

Adaptability is one of the fleet’s biggest advantages.

“Anytime we have the fleet on site, even if we find out we don’t need to do something we were planning, we just find the next thing to have them work on and re-task them,” said Chris Smidl, one of the Medium Capacity Fleet’s civil engineers. “They’re very flexible like that, where they can shift gears and reprioritize what they’re doing day-to-day.”

The fleet made the most of the 22-day job window. In addition to the primary machinery and concrete work, the crew helped tackle other repairs around the site, including top-of-wall concrete fixes, roadway improvements, hydraulic line prep, and installing a new capstone to help pull boats.

That’s the work the fleet is built for, and the work isn’t easy. The fleet crew works around the clock – splitting staff between day and night shifts – to keep work progressing without overworking the crew. The jobs usually involve working weekends and, in some cases, non-federal holidays.[\[1\]](#_ftn1)

The section machinery work at C.W. Bill Young Lock and Dam overlapped with 2026’s Easter holiday, which is not a federal holiday, so the daylight foreman organized an Easter dinner and hid plastic eggs around the boat for the fleet crew to find during their breaks. [\[2\]](#_ftn2)

At the time of writing, no one is sure whether all the eggs have been located.

The daylight foreman’s Easter gesture is both a morale boost and a representation of the wider Corps of Engineers: the mission can necessitate long hours in demanding conditions doing difficult work, but ultimately the mission is about people – coworkers, communities, and the nation.

“It’s not about how many yards of concrete we’ve placed,” said Smidl. “It’s about the friends we made along the way.”

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[\[1\]](#_ftnref1) Nobody gets Arbor Day off.

[\[2\]](#_ftnref2) This means that somewhere in the middle of a lock maintenance project involving concrete stabilization, hydraulic systems, and heavy mechanical rebuilds, grown adults were crawling around a workboat hunting for multicolored eggs in their downtime.