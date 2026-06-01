Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumes command of the 315th Airlift Wing

Col. Edward “Ed” G. Yeash III assumed command of the 315th Airlift Wing during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., May 17, 2026.

Reserve Citizen Airmen, distinguished visitors, family members and community leaders gathered to witness Yeash formally assume command of one of the Air Force Reserve’s most active strategic airlift wings.

Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast, commander of Fourth Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., presided over the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Fast passed the 315th Airlift Wing guidon to Yeash, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for the wing and its Airmen.

Addressing the wing for the first time as commander, Yeash recognized the sacrifices Reserve Citizen Airmen and their families make in service to the nation.

“It is not lost on me that you willingly give up your weekends and much, much more,” said Yeash. “You spend precious time away from your civilian careers, away from your loved ones. You balance two distinctive lives, stepping forward to ensure our military remains the most capable force in the world. You do this voluntarily out of a profound sense of duty to your country, and for that, you have my utmost respect and my deepest gratitude.”

Prior to assuming command of the 315th Airlift Wing, Yeash served as commander of the 514th Operations Group at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. In that role, he led six associate Reserve squadrons conducting airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and command and control operations supporting global missions. Yeash is a career C-17A Globemaster III instructor and evaluator pilot with extensive operational and leadership experience throughout the Air Force Reserve.

During his remarks, Fast addressed members of the wing and emphasized the importance of leadership, readiness and mission focus within the Air Force Reserve.

“To the men and women of the 315th, thank you for what you do every day to keep the mission moving,” said Fast. “Thank you for keeping aircraft flying, Airmen ready and capability available whenever the nation calls. And today, we recognize both the accomplishments of this wing and the leader who will guide it forward.”

The 315th Airlift Wing, an Air Force Reserve Command unit assigned to Fourth Air Force, operates alongside the active-duty 437th Airlift Wing and the 628th Air Base Wing at Joint Base Charleston. Together, the wings provide worldwide strategic airlift capability, installation support and combat-ready forces supporting global mobility, contingency operations, humanitarian missions and national defense objectives around the world.