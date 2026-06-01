Picatinny firehouse opens doors to future law enforcement officers

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – More than a dozen teenagers from the Passaic County Sheriff Junior Cadet Academy traded their law enforcement focus for a day of fire and rescue education during a tour of the installation’s primary fire station on May 9.

The visit to the Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department (PAFD) was designed to foster an early understanding of interagency operations and first responder synergy, and provide the cadets, aged 15-17, with an up-close look at the specialized equipment, rigorous training, and daily routines that firefighters may encounter.

“The crew welcomed our kids with open arms, gave them a full tour of the firehouse and then got them right into the action,” one of the adult chaperones stated of the PAFD’s willingness to support the community engagement which highlighted the symbiotic relationship between law enforcement and fire rescue services.

Law enforcement officials are often the first on the scene of a major incident and being versed in foundational lifesaving, firefighting and fire suppression duties is critical to preserve life and mitigate damage prior to the arrival of dedicated fire services.

The cadets received hands on training with the “Jaws of Life”, a tool that first responders use to cut, bend, and pry apart heavy wreckage to quickly and safely rescue trapped victims.

During the tour, installation fire and emergency services personnel also guided the cadets through the apparatus bay, showcasing a variety of rapid-response vehicles and emphasized the critical nature of response times and physical readiness in emergency situations.

The cadets were also challenged with a high-angle rope rescue evolution which equips responders with the advanced technical skills needed to safely access and evacuate patients from elevated structures, steep cliffs, or deep below grade.

“Watching them figure out how to haul each other up to the ceiling on a rope system, they were absolutely in their element,” the chaperone said.

The Junior Cadet Academy is geared for older students with a serious interest in a career in law enforcement. It offers an intensive, two-month training experience held on Saturday mornings and simulates real police academy-style training designed to prepare students for the physical, mental, and academic challenges of a future career in law enforcement.

“The participants in the Junior Cadet program have a strong interest in the military and also in public service,” said Sheriff Thomas Adamo. “Picatinny is a tremendous place for the participants to see firsthand a fully operational military facility.”

“The purpose of the visit was to expose the participants to a well-run military facility, said the Sheriff said. “We wanted the cadets to see a fully operational facility first-hand and meet the individuals who help protect our nation every day.”