Aternium Engages CH-IV as Owner’s Engineer for Mid-Atlantic Heavy Water/Hydrogen Project

We are pleased to have been selected as part of such a visionary team and look forward to supporting Aternium’s success in this unique and innovative project.” — Mona Setoodeh, President, CH-IV

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aternium today announced that it has engaged CH-IV International as Owner’s Engineer in support of the company’s large scale infrastructure development program. CH-IV International is a global engineering and consulting firm providing full spectrum solutions across the energy, infrastructure and resources industries.

CH-IV will serve as Aternium’s technical representative throughout project development and execution, providing independent engineering oversight, interface management, risk mitigation, and alignment across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partners. The engagement reflects Aternium’s commitment to disciplined execution as it advances complex, capital intensive projects at the intersection of advanced energy, critical materials, and national security supply chains.

CH-IV joins the growing list of top-tier companies engaged by Aternium to execute on its first-of-a-kind project – expected to start construction in Q12027 - producing both heavy water and hydrogen, and delivering on a unique business model that not only reduces the levelized cost of hydrogen, but also creates a domestic supply chain for a critical material that today does not exist in the western hemisphere.

“Engaging an Owner’s Engineer of CH-IV’s caliber is a key step in positioning Aternium for responsible and successful execution,” said Andrew Cottone, Founder and CEO of Aternium. “Our projects sit at the intersection of advanced technology, industrial scale, and regulatory complexity. CH-IV brings the experience and judgement required to manage interfaces, reduce execution risk, and ensure that owner intent is carried through every phase of the EPC process.”

With a long track record supporting complex energy and industrial projects, CH-IV will work closely with Aternium and its EPC partners to support safety, constructability, technical integration, compliance, and project governance.

“We are pleased to have been selected as part of such a visionary team and look forward to supporting Aternium’s success in this unique and innovative project”, said Mona Setoodeh, president of CH·IV. “We trust that our expertise in effectively advancing development of industrial projects will support Aternium’s objective to deliver affordable industrial clean hydrogen and scalable energy solutions in the Mid-Atlantic region, we are excited to work with Aternium on this unique project”.

This engagement strengthens Aternium’s delivery platform as the company advances projects critical to domestic manufacturing resilience and next generation energy systems.

About Aternium™

Aternium, Inc. is a US-based company developing large-scale production of clean hydrogen and heavy water. The company is committed to fueling the industrial transition to sustainable energy by producing clean hydrogen safely, continuously, and affordably. Aternium combines deep scientific expertise in chemical manufacturing with advanced digital technology to make clean hydrogen a reliable, cost-effective energy solution today. Learn more at Aternium.com. In 2026, Philadelphia Business Journal named Aternium as one of the top ten startups to watch.

About CH-IV International

CH-IV International is an independent engineering and consulting firm that provides full spectrum solutions to asset developers, owners, operators and lenders across the energy, infrastructure and resources industries. Its team of engineers and expert advisors work in close partnership with owners and project developers to ensure that their assets are developed, designed, constructed and operated safely, in accordance with the project’s technical and commercial specifications, while adhering to all regulatory and environmental requirements. Learn more at ch-iv.com.

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