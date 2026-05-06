Aternium Announces Key Partner of FEED Study for Hydrogen Production Facility

Visual Representation of Aternium's Hydrogen Production Facility

Aternium engages Siemens Energy on FEED Study for State-of-the-Art Hydrogen Production Facility

Being selected for the FEED study enables us to optimize and finalize a bespoke design for Aternium to prepare this project for execution” — Dan Restrepo, Siemens Energy

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aternium, Inc., is pleased to announce a critical partner for its Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study for a clean hydrogen production facility. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Aternium’s mission to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.

Aternium has selected Siemens Energy as innovative technology company for this project, capitalizing on their expertise in hydrogen production. Siemens Energy’s technology will play a crucial role in achieving the project’s goals of efficiency, sustainability, and scalability.

This FEED study marks the next step in the expanding partnership between Aternium and Siemens Energy, who will be leveraging their advanced technology to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and reliability in hydrogen production. Aternium will transform the energy market and reduce carbon emissions by integrating advanced digital technology with chemical manufacturing to build a network of highly efficient hydrogen production facilities.

“Being selected for the FEED study enables us to optimize and finalize a bespoke design for Aternium to prepare this project for execution,” said Dan Restrepo, Head of Sales for sustainable energy systems in the Americas at Siemens Energy.

Kiewit Engineering Group, Inc. (“Kiewit”), who is performing the pre-FEED, will work in collaboration with Siemens during the study.

The hydrogen production facility is designed to produce clean hydrogen to support the growing demand for sustainable energy. The FEED study will focus on optimizing the design, standardization, and engineering aspects of the facility to ensure it meets the highest safety, environmental and operational standards.

In addition to producing clean hydrogen, Aternium’s model also envisages the extraction of heavy water, or deuterium. Deuterium is an indispensable fuel for nuclear fusion and a key component in the manufacture of semiconductors, microchips, fiber-optic cables, OLED displays, and pharmaceuticals.

Aternium’s multi-plant initiative in the Mid-Atlantic region will encompass heavy water/hydrogen infrastructure. “We are thrilled to embark on this FEED study as it represents a cornerstone of our strategic plan to lead the hydrogen economy,” said Andrew Cottone, CEO of Aternium, Inc. “Partnering with Siemens Energy positions us to develop a hydrogen production facility that will reduce emissions in hard-to-decarbonize industries and contribute significantly to the global energy transition.”

About Aternium™

Aternium, Inc. is a US-based company developing large-scale production of clean hydrogen and heavy water. The company is committed to fueling the industrial transition to sustainable energy by producing clean hydrogen safely, continuously, and affordably. Aternium combines deep scientific expertise in chemical manufacturing with advanced digital technology to make clean hydrogen a reliable, cost-effective energy solution today. Learn more at Aternium.com.

In 2026, Philadelphia Business Journal named Aternium as one of the top ten startups to watch.

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