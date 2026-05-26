Respect Wildlife - Don't Touch!

Published on Tuesday, May 26, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) asks the public to give baby wildlife some space, especially fawns – the tiny spotted deer that are often mistakenly thought to be “abandoned” when they’re right where Mom left them. As tempting as it may be to “rescue” a lone fawn, touching or moving it is putting its survival at risk.

“In nature, it’s normal for a fawn to be hidden in grass or brush for the first week after birth, as it can’t yet follow its mother,” said Dylan Ferreira, a wildlife biologist in DEM's Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW). “Sometimes well-intentioned people wrongly assume that a fawn is abandoned and take it home and try to rescue it, but the mother is usually nearby and returns to feed it. If you see a fawn alone, please leave it alone – it does not need help and should not be handled.”

“DEM stresses that wildlife is beautiful but should always be enjoyed from afar,” said RI State Veterinarian Dr. Scott Marshall. “Never approach wild animals and certainly never touch them. Handling mammals is always a potential rabies exposure. Once people handle or have contact with these animals, public health officials are compelled to test the animal for rabies, which requires that the animal be humanely dispatched because testing requires brain tissue.”

Removing wildlife from the wild and feeding wildlife is illegal in Rhode Island and harmful. It can cause digestive problems, spread disease, attract more wildlife than the area can support, and lead to conflicts with humans.

If you find a fawn, leave it alone, leave the area immediately, and avoid disturbing it. Unless a dead doe is nearby, the fawn is not abandoned. Fawns hide to avoid predators but may approach people or pets out of curiosity. If you see a fawn in immediate danger – like lying in a road – monitor from a safe distance. It may move once you back away. If it stays in a hazardous spot, call DEM Environmental Police at 401-222-3070. For visibly injured fawns, contact the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island at 401-294-6363.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Follow DFW on Facebook and Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) to stay up to date on news, events and volunteer opportunities. You can also subscribe to DFW’s monthly newsletter here.