Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Ozone for Sensitive Groups Expected Tuesday

Published on Monday, May 18, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) forecasts that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels for sensitive groups due to elevated ground-level ozone on Tuesday, May 19. The alert is being issued statewide.

Key Details:

UNHEALHTY ozone levels for sensitive groups are expected across the entire state.

Peak levels begin early afternoon, continuing into the evening.

Fine particles are also expected to be elevated, reaching MODERATE.

Health Impacts: Unhealthy ozone levels may cause:

Throat irritation, coughing, and chest pain

Shortness of breath and increased risk of respiratory infections

Worsening of asthma and other lung conditions- particularly for children, the elderly, and others with pre-existing respiratory issues.

Recommended Actions:

Reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

Take frequent breaks and choose less strenuous activities.

Monitor for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath.

People with asthma or lung conditions should follow their action plans and carry quick-relief medications.

Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone levels are lowest and typically GOOD on the Air Quality index.

Air quality can change throughout the day. To stay informed, download the AirNOW app or visit www.airnow.gov for real-time updates and forecasts.

Additional information is also available on DEM’s air quality forecast page at www.dem.ri.gov/airquality.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.