OpenTrust Consulting Inc. Announces Acquisition by Auctus Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

OpenTrust Consulting, a Toronto-based IT consulting firm with a financial services focus announced that it has been acquired by Auctus Technologies

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTrust Consulting Inc., a Toronto-based workforce solutions provider specializing in technology and financial services talent — with deep domain expertise across the Payments, Open Banking and Insurance verticals and a breadth of capabilities across technology domains — today announced that it has been acquired by Auctus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a global technology services provider with a strong focus on North America.

This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for OpenTrust Consulting. By joining forces with Auctus Technologies and its portfolio of companies, OpenTrust will expand its capabilities, accelerate innovation, and enhance the value it delivers to clients across Canada.

"Our decision to partner with Auctus Technologies reflects a shared vision for growth and excellence," said Richard Millette, Managing Director. "Their expertise and global reach, combined with our strong client relationships and specialized knowledge in Financial Services industry equipped with technology solutions spanning Application, Infrastructure, Data, Artificial Intelligence and Security domains, position us to deliver even greater outcomes for our clients."

Clients can expect continuity in service, with the same trusted team and commitment to quality that has defined OpenTrust Consulting. At the same time, the partnership will unlock new opportunities, including access to expanded resources, advanced technologies, and a broader network of expertise to enable OpenTrust to deliver greater value while continuing our white glove customer service.

Auctus Technologies was founded in 2022 to build a platform helping successful entrepreneurs in the technology consulting industry participate in the next stage of growth, making it an ideal partner to support OpenTrust's continued expansion. Through the platform, Auctus brings the ability to deliver project-based consulting and cost-efficient managed services, including Digital Engineering, Cloud Infrastructure, Data and AI transformation, Oracle ERP solutions, and Global Talent Services, for OpenTrust's customers.

"We are excited to welcome OpenTrust Consulting into our organization," said Sharath Balakrishnan, CEO. "Together, we will build on a strong foundation to create new opportunities for our clients and employees."

With the acquisition, OpenTrust is also elevating Brock Babin to the title of Vice President, Client Services, to continue delivering the exceptional customer service that customers appreciate about OpenTrust. “As we enter this exciting new chapter, I look forward to continuing the boutique, white-glove service our clients know and trust, while expanding our capabilities to unlock new opportunities, strengthen our offerings, and deliver even greater value across every client partnership” said Brock.

The transaction underscores both companies' commitment to delivering long-term value and innovation in technology solutions. OpenTrust has built deep industry specialization in Financial Services which, combined with Auctus' broader technology capabilities, enables both organizations to deliver more to their customers while maintaining the high-touch service OpenTrust is known for.

Richard Millette, Managing Director

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