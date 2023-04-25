Auctus Technologies Acquires H3 Solutions Inc.

Auctus Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has completed the acquisition of H3 Solutions Inc., a leader in infrastructure modernization for enterprise customers.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Auctus Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has completed the acquisition of H3 Solutions Inc., a leader in infrastructure modernization and Microsoft cloud technologies for enterprise customers, based in Manassas, Virginia. The acquisition is core to Auctus' strategy of building a portfolio of technology consulting companies with specialized expertise for large government and commercial customers.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting new chapter for H3’s continued growth and expansion with the support of Auctus,” said Mike Herres, Co-Founder of H3 Solutions Inc.

Auctus Technologies was created in early 2022 by Excelencia Consulting, Sharath Balakrishnan and Suhail Hafiz, to leverage Excelencia’s 20+year track record of double digit organic growth and to create a platform to help successful entrepreneurs in the technology consulting industry easily sell their business while giving them the opportunity to participate in the next stage of growth.

Balakrishnan Ranganathan, Founder of Excelencia and Chairman of Auctus Technologies, said, "Over the past 20 years, Excelencia has grown organically into a 500+ person organization with global operations. This acquisition heralds our next stage of growth and we are pleased to be working with proven leaders like Joe Herres & Mick Herres. We are impressed with H3 Solutions' track record of innovation and customer success, and we look forward to working with their talented team."

About Auctus Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Auctus Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. With a focus on driving digital transformation and creating value for its customers, Auctus leverages cutting-edge technologies to solve complex business challenges. For more information, please visit www.auctus.tech.

About H3 Solutions Inc.

H3 Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise collaboration and productivity solutions based in Herndon, Virginia. Its flagship product, Digital Workspace, is a customizable, mobile-friendly platform that enables organizations to centralize their data, applications, and workflows. For more information, please visit www.h3s-inc.com.