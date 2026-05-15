PlainID Named in the 2026 Gartner® Reference Architecture Brief: IAM for AI Agents and Other Workloads Report

PlainID Named in the Gartner Reference Architecture Brief

"The architecture Gartner describes reflects where the industry is heading — and this is where we have been focused," said Gal Helemski of PlainID.

At enterprise scale, where thousands of agents operate continuously across distributed environments, that level of control cannot be manual or static. It requires a centralized authorization layer.” — Gal Helemski, Co-founder and CTO of PlainID

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlainID announced it has been named as an Example Technology under the Authorization Management Platform (AMP) category in the Gartner report "Reference Architecture Brief: IAM for AI Agents and Other Workloads," authored by Erik Wahlström and published April 20, 2026."The architecture Gartner describes reflects where the industry is heading - and this is where we have been focused," said Gal Helemski, Co-founder and CTO of PlainID."In our view, in agentic environments, access must be granted just in time, scoped precisely to the task at hand, and expired the moment that task is complete. Anything broader is a standing risk. At enterprise scale, where thousands of agents operate continuously across distributed environments, that level of control cannot be manual or static. It requires a centralized authorization layer with dynamic runtime enforcement. That is the architecture PlainID is built on."According to Gartner, "The proliferation of diverse AI agents, running on divergent platforms from personal endpoints to company-sanctioned systems, is urgently driving the need for new authorization models. The challenge of establishing cross-domain trust and ensuring that all communication is authorized among decentralized, ephemeral agents in an 'internet of agents' necessitates new technologies and strategies."According to the report, "OAuth 2.0 and scopes are not built to provide fine-grained authorization at scale Gartner advises that "Organizations must stop relying solely onOAuth 2.0 as a panacea for authorization and combine OAuth 2.0 and technologies such as JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) together with AMP to manage access at scale."As an Example Technology in the AMP category, PlainID is built around the model the report describes: centralized policy management with distributed runtime enforcement across human, non-human, and AI agent identities. The platform evaluates authorization decisions using identity, context, and intent, not just who is acting, but what they are trying to do and whether policy permits it at that moment. Critically, PlainID binds the end-user and the agent together in a single access decision, ensuring that every agent action remains traceable to a human identity and governed by the same policy framework, eliminating standing privileges and maintaining consistent authorization across hybrid environments and agentic workflows.We believe the Gartner reference architecture reflects the industry's broader recognition that runtime authorization is the critical control layer for the agentic enterprise.Source: Gartner, "Reference Architecture Brief: IAM for AI Agents and Other Workloads," Erik Wahlström, April 20, 2026. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About PlainIDPlainID is the identity leader built for the AI era. It is the only runtime authorization platform that controls what every human, non-human, and AI agent can access, do, and expose in real time. By enforcing Zero Standing Privileges, PlainID ensures access is granted only when needed and dynamically adapts as context changes, securing applications, APIs, data, and agentic AI workflows at scale. To learn more visit: plainid.com

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