K2 Group releases its 2025 Sustainability Report

Setting out progress across ESG reporting, emissions measurement, responsible governance, supply chain engagement and employee wellbeing.

UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2 Group has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, setting out progress across ESG reporting , emissions measurement, responsible governance, supply chain engagement and employee wellbeing.It also outlines K2 Group’s EcoVadis Gold rating, science-based emissions reduction targets, improved CDP score and expanded client-level emissions reporting, as organisations place greater focus on Scope 3 emissions, supplier governance and ESG accountability.What does K2 Group’s 2025 Sustainability Report include?K2 Group’s 2025 Sustainability Report provides a detailed overview of ESG performance, environmental reporting and sustainability progress across the business’s global mobility operations.The report includes information covering greenhouse gas emissions, Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 reporting, governance frameworks, science-based targets, employee wellbeing, ethical operations, partner engagement and supply chain sustainability.It also outlines the reporting methodologies and international frameworks supporting K2 Group’s ESG approach, including alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, CDP, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).Why ESG reporting matters in global mobilitySustainability reporting is important within global mobility because relocation programmes rely on extensive international supply chains, transportation services, accommodation networks and partner ecosystems operating across multiple regions.For multinational organisations, this means mobility activity often contributes to wider Scope 3 emissions reporting obligations and supplier governance considerations. As a result, ESG performance is now influencing procurement decisions, supplier evaluations and mobility programme strategy more than ever before.K2 Group’s 2025 Sustainability Report reflects this growing industry focus on transparency, operational accountability and measurable sustainability performance across relocation services.Why Scope 3 emissions are important in relocationFor global mobility providers, the majority of emissions typically sit within Scope 3 categories rather than direct operational emissions.These emissions can include household goods shipping, temporary accommodation, partner-delivered services, transportation and business travel connected to employee relocation. Improving the visibility and accuracy of this data is becoming increasingly important for organisations looking to better understand the environmental impact of mobility programmes.How K2 Group is improving ESG and emissions reportingK2 Group continues to strengthen its environmental reporting capabilities across Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions.In 2025, total market-based emissions were reported at 14,418 tCO₂e, with the majority linked to relocation-related Scope 3 activities. During the reporting period, the business continued to improve activity-based emissions reporting methodologies in partnership with Furthr, a Net Zero strategy consultancy, helping provide greater operational visibility across household goods shipments, accommodation and travel activity.The business also continued to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 market-based emissions against its 2021 baseline through renewable electricity procurement, operational efficiency improvements and sustainability initiatives across its office network.What is activity-based emissions reporting?Activity-based emissions reporting measures environmental impact using operational data such as travel distance, shipment type or accommodation usage, rather than relying solely on financial spend estimates.This approach helps improve the accuracy and transparency of ESG reporting while providing clients with greater visibility across relocation-related emissions.What sustainability milestones did K2 Group achieve in 2025?During 2025, K2 Group achieved several important ESG and sustainability milestones across its global operations.The business achieved EcoVadis Gold rating, placing it within the top 5% of companies assessed globally. It also improved its CDP score from B- to B and maintained ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001 and ISO 45001 certifications across the business.Alongside these external certifications, K2 Group continued to develop its Net-Zero planning, strengthen supply chain engagement and expand client-level emissions reporting capabilities.The report also highlights continued investment in employee wellbeing, learning and development, inclusion and workplace culture, including Great Place To Workrecertification during the reporting period.Why independent ESG verification mattersIndependent assessments and certifications help provide greater transparency and accountability across sustainability reporting.Frameworks such as EcoVadis, CDP and ISO certifications allow organisations to benchmark ESG performance, strengthen governance standards and provide clients with greater confidence across supplier evaluation and procurement processes.What are K2 Group’s science-based targets and sustainability commitments?K2 Group remains committed to emissions reduction targets aligned with climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement.The business has committed to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline, alongside a longer-term target to reduce total emissions by 90% by 2050.As reporting capabilities continue to develop and the business grows internationally, K2 Group also plans to re-baseline its science-based targets during 2026 to ensure future reporting continues to reflect the scale and operational profile of the organisation accurately.How global mobility providers can support more sustainable relocationCreating more sustainable relocation programmes requires collaboration across transportation providers, accommodation networks, household goods suppliers and wider partner ecosystems.K2 Group continues to focus on improving sustainability visibility across relocation operations while helping clients better understand the environmental impact connected to mobility activity, supply chain delivery and employee relocation programmes.

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