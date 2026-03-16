K2 Corporate Mobility’s growth leads the company to rebrand 

This rebrand gives our set of service offerings the opportunity to really spread their wings. To develop their own identity and place in the mobility world. ” — Nick Plummer, CEO of K2 Group

GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2 Corporate Mobility was established in 2002 as a provider of household goods (HHG) shipping services for the mobility industry in the UK. They differentiated themselves by managing each shipment from end-to-end, taking full accountability for its departure, transit and arrival. As their reputation grew, customers sought their expertise beyond shipping, leading to their gradual evolution into an international Relocation Management Company (RMC), providing the full suite of mobility and related services.In order to clearly distinguish between each service group, whilst also maintaining the identity and the cohesion of the K2 brand, they have chosen to rebrand K2 Corporate Mobility as K2 Group . K2 Group is a collection of brands or service offerings, specifically K2 Relocate , K2 Bespoke, K2 X Border, K2 Indx, K2 AlphaTech, and Twelve Degrees.Each K2 brand shares the same values, contributes to K2’s world-class NPSof 82 and its Great Place To Workaccreditation, and is driven by the same unwavering commitment to human-centric service delivery. However, each brand has its own speciality:-K2 Relocate – Delivers the full suite of relocation services across the globe, via a fully managed service model.-K2 Bespoke – Delivers the full suite of relocation services to organisations' VIP or business-critical populations. Operates globally, via a fully managed service model.-K2 X Border – Delivers the full suite of immigration services across the globe. Services include immigration consultancy; document handling; visa application management; and permits and residency application management.-K2 Indx – Delivers advisory and assignment management services across the globe. Services include development of a mobility strategy; programme, policy and process design/review; policy counselling; and cost governance processes.-K2 AlphaTech – K2’s inhouse technology team. Delivers tailored, highly efficient and user-friendly solutions for all K2 brands and their customers.-Twelve Degrees – K2’s inhouse stakeholder communication agency. Delivers personalised, targeted and demonstrably impactful marketing collateral for all K2 brands and their customers.K2 Group continues to deliver services to customers in exactly the same way as K2 Corporate Mobility did. There is no change in the type of services delivered, nor in the style or quality of service delivery. K2’s ethos, ‘because it’s personal’, continues to define and drive each and every brand. The purpose of the rebrand is to give each K2 service offering its own identity, and to recognise K2’s evolution from its HHG shipping origins into an international group of global mobility brands.Nick Plummer, CEO of K2 Group, comments:“This rebrand gives our set of service offerings the opportunity to really spread their wings. To develop their own identity and place in the mobility world. Over the years we’ve figured out how to grow globally without compromise, so of course, ambition meets growth... All our brands remain K2 at the core and through and through."Any questions or comments should be sent to marketing@k2group.com. Thank you.

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