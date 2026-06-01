Used Electronics Find New Life Through New York State Recycling Programs

NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New Yorkers tackle spring cleaning and household organization projects, it’s important to remember that many electronic devices cannot be disposed of in the trash. Under New York State law, certain electronics must be recycled through approved collection programs. Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) supports electronics recycling efforts across New York State by providing access to hundreds of convenient collection locations where residents can responsibly recycle unwanted electronics. A full list of participating collection sites is available through Reverse Logistics Group.Eligible items commonly accepted for recycling include:•Computers and display devices: all-in-ones, desktops, laptops, minis, notebooks, tablets, e-readers, workstations, thin clients, smart displays, smart watches, virtual reality headsets with processors, interactive flat panel displays with processors, cathode ray tubes, and small-scale servers•Computer accessories and peripherals: monitors, 3-D printers, digital picture frames over 4 inches diagonally, document scanners, electronic keyboards and keypads, electronic mice and similar pointing devices, external hard drives, facsimile machines, label printers, desktop printers, and computer speakers•Home entertainment and small electronic equipment: cable and satellite receivers, digital converter boxes, DVD players, DVRs, handheld and standard gaming consoles, portable digital music players, projectors with DVD player capability, and VCRs•Televisions: televisions intended for home or personal useRLG’s collection network is available to households, as well as qualifying small businesses, schools, and nonprofit organizations.Proper electronics recycling helps recover valuable materials, reduces landfill waste, and supports a more circular economy. By recycling old electronics through approved programs, consumers can help ensure devices are managed safely and responsibly.As a global compliance services provider, RLG supports producers, manufacturers, and brands with electronics recycling programs and compliance solutions for packaging, batteries, and other regulated materials.

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