Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) offers Recycling Options for Unwanted Electronics

NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As autumn settles in across New York, many residents begin decluttering their homes in preparation for the holiday season. During this time, it’s essential to remember that disposing of electronic devices like TVs and computer monitors in household trash is not only illegal but also harmful to the environment. Recycling old electronics helps conserve resources and significantly reduces landfill waste.

Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) offers numerous electronics recycling locations across New York, providing a convenient and responsible way to recycle items such as televisions, printers, and monitors. A full list of collection sites is available on the RLG website, with drop-off points free of charge for households, small businesses, non-profits, and schools.

Examples of items collected include:

Desktop and laptop computers

Desktop printers

Gaming consoles

E-readers

Small-scale servers

Portable digital music players that are battery powered

Mice

Keyboards

Computer speakers

Computer monitors

Televisions

VCRs, DVD players, DVRs

Signal converter boxes

Cable and satellite receivers

Mobile phones

Tablets

A full list of RLG’s New York collection sites is available at Reverse Logistics Group.

New York law mandates the recycling of certain electronic items, but beyond compliance, this effort contributes to a more sustainable, circular economy. RLG remains dedicated to supporting the increasing need for electronics recycling by ensuring easy access to certified facilities that safely process e-waste. As a global compliance leader, RLG also helps manufacturers and brands navigate regulations related to packaging, batteries, and more.

You just read:

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Environment, Waste Management


