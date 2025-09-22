Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) offers Recycling Options for Unwanted Electronics

Reverse Logistics Group logo

NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As autumn settles in across New York, many residents begin decluttering their homes in preparation for the holiday season. During this time, it’s essential to remember that disposing of electronic devices like TVs and computer monitors in household trash is not only illegal but also harmful to the environment. Recycling old electronics helps conserve resources and significantly reduces landfill waste.Reverse Logistics Group ( RLG ) offers numerous electronics recycling locations across New York, providing a convenient and responsible way to recycle items such as televisions, printers, and monitors. A full list of collection sites is available on the RLG website, with drop-off points free of charge for households, small businesses, non-profits, and schools.Examples of items collected include:Desktop and laptop computersDesktop printersGaming consolesE-readersSmall-scale serversPortable digital music players that are battery poweredMiceKeyboardsComputer speakersComputer monitorsTelevisionsVCRs, DVD players, DVRsSignal converter boxesCable and satellite receiversMobile phonesTabletsA full list of RLG’s New York collection sites is available at Reverse Logistics Group. New York law mandates the recycling of certain electronic items, but beyond compliance, this effort contributes to a more sustainable, circular economy. RLG remains dedicated to supporting the increasing need for electronics recycling by ensuring easy access to certified facilities that safely process e-waste. As a global compliance leader, RLG also helps manufacturers and brands navigate regulations related to packaging, batteries, and more.

