Kane County Fatal Motorcycle Crash

On Monday, May 25, 2026 at approximately 5:40 pm, a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on SR-89 just crossing into Utah from Arizona. A Vanhool tour bus hauling 29 occupants was traveling northbound directly behind the Yamaha street bike. The Yamaha pulled to the right shoulder, slowed down and turned sharply left into a U turn maneuver. The Yamaha failed to yield to the tour bus approaching from behind. The Yamaha was impacted in a T bone collision by the front driver side of the bus. The tour bus skidded to the left and came to rest facing westbound on the left shoulder with the Yamaha under its front right bumper. The back of the bus partially blocking the #2 southbound lane. The 45-year-old male Yamaha driver was ejected and came to rest in the #2 southbound lane on the right side of the bus. The Yamaha driver sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the bus was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and released shortly after. Two of the other bus occupants complained of minor bumps but were not transported. The #2 southbound lane was closed for approximately 5 hours.