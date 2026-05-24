I-80 Fatal Crash

On May 23, 2026, at approximately 1905 hours, a white passenger vehicle was exiting westbound I-80 at Exit 99 in Tooele County. It was reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, causing it to roll over and become submerged in a retention pond.

The 35-year-old male driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Tooele County Search and Rescue Dive Team assisted with recovery efforts involving the submerged vehicle.