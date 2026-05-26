New Book 'The Business Tithe' Calls Entrepreneurs to Lead With Faith and Philanthropy

“The Business Tithe: A Faith-Based Framework for Profitable Businesses That Change the World,” by Rick K. Jones, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of “The Business Tithe: A Faith-Based Framework for Profitable Businesses That Change the World.” Rick K. Jones, author of “The Business Tithe: A Faith-Based Framework for Profitable Businesses That Change the World.”

Rick K. Jones’ “The Business Tithe” shows entrepreneurs how to combine profit, faith and generosity to create lasting impact.

Capitalism without compassion is meaningless.” — Rick K. Jones, author of “The Business Tithe"

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran entrepreneur, marketing strategist and author Rick K. Jones offers a faith-based framework for small business owners to build profitable companies that serve a greater purpose in his new book, “ The Business Tithe : A Faith-Based Framework for Profitable Businesses That Change the World.” Published by Advantage Books, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.Drawing on more than four decades in sports, entertainment and lifestyle marketing, Jones challenges entrepreneurs to view generosity not as an afterthought, but as a core business principle. In “The Business Tithe,” he argues that profitable businesses have the power — and responsibility — to strengthen families, support employees, serve customers, care for communities and create lasting impact.“Capitalism without compassion is meaningless,” Jones writes.Jones presents a seven-step model to align business success with faith and purpose: value your work, feed your sheep, make a profit, embrace the process, plan and execute, pray for success and tithe 10 percent. Through that framework, he encourages small business owners to build disciplined, profitable companies while using a portion of their success to support causes that matter to their teams, customers and communities.The book makes the case that work is noble, profit is necessary and generosity should be planned. Jones argues that small business owners are uniquely positioned to help restore trust in capitalism by running companies with integrity, taking care of stakeholders and giving back locally.Key Takeaways From “The Business Tithe”:- Profit and purpose can work together: Jones argues that profitable businesses are better equipped to create jobs, serve communities and support meaningful causes.- Generosity should be built into the business model: The book encourages owners to tithe 10 percent of post-tax business profits to causes they and their teams care about.- Business owners have multiple “flocks” to serve: Jones urges entrepreneurs to consider their responsibility to family, employees, customers, vendors, faith communities and local communities.- Planning and execution make giving possible: The framework emphasizes goals, financial discipline, customer focus and daily execution as the foundation for lasting impact.More than a business guide, “The Business Tithe” is a call for entrepreneurs — particularly small business owners and baby boomer leaders thinking about legacy — to turn success into significance. Jones writes for those who believe business can be both profitable and principled, and that generosity can be one of the clearest measures of a company’s impact.Rick K. Jones is a veteran entrepreneur, marketing strategist and author whose career spans more than four decades of helping brands connect with audiences through sports, entertainment and lifestyle marketing. He is the author of “The Business Tithe: A Faith-Based Framework for Profitable Businesses That Change the World.” As the founder of agencies including The Strategic Group, The GEM Group, and Heartland Pirates, Jones has built a legacy of profitable, purpose-driven business leadership. Jones also hosts the “Sh-Boom” podcast, specifically for the baby boomer generation. Jones continues to write, speak and consult on topics related to faith-driven entrepreneurship, purpose-based leadership and stewardship in modern business.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and other professionals share their expertise and build their authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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