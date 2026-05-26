TuningBot Expands ECU Coverage Matrix With 837 New and Improved Solutions

TuningBot's May 2026 update expands its public ECU Service Coverage Matrix with 837 new and improved ECU solutions for professional tuners and workshops.

TuningBot's May 2026 update helps tuners and workshops verify supported ECU services before file submission.

Professional workshops need clarity before submitting an ECU file. This update connects public coverage information, structured file submission and support-ticket handling in one workflow.” — Stefan

UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TuningBot, a professional ECU file-service platform for tuners and workshops, has expanded its public ECU Service Coverage Matrix as part of its May 2026 update.

The update adds 837 new and improved ECU solutions, including more than 100 brand-new solutions and more than 700 improvements to existing coverage. The update focuses on heavy-duty and industrial applications, selected CUMMINS CM2150E, CUMMINS CM2250 and CUMMINS CM2350A ECU families, selected BOSCH MD1 platforms, and improved DTC/SPN support where applicable.

The purpose of the update is to make pre-order verification clearer for professional users. The public ECU Service Coverage Matrix lets workshops and tuning specialists check which ECU services have already been documented for a specific ECU family or software variant before submitting a file.

"Professional workshops need clarity before submitting an ECU file," said Stefan, TuningBot spokesperson. "This update connects public coverage information, structured file submission and support-ticket handling in one workflow."

TuningBot's online workflow combines compatibility checking, ECU file upload, vehicle and ECU information, per-file ordering and support-ticket handling. Customers can upload the ECU file, provide the required technical information and receive the processed file through the official TuningBot support workflow.

TuningBot states that all ECU services must be used in accordance with local laws and regulations. Some services may be intended only for off-road, motorsport, export, repair or other legally permitted professional use.

The ECU Service Coverage Matrix is available at:

https://tuningbot.com/ecu-service-coverage/

The May 2026 update details are available at:

https://tuningbot.com/ecu-services-update-may-2026/

For contact and support, visit:

https://tuningbot.com/contact/

About TuningBot

TuningBot is a professional online ECU file-service platform for tuners, workshops and automotive businesses. The platform provides structured file submission, public ECU service coverage information, transparent per-file ordering and technical support through an official support workflow.

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