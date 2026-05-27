Procloz Strengthens Global Operations with Launch of UK Entity

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procloz , a technology-driven global workforce solutions company, has announced the launch of its entity in the United Kingdom, further strengthening its international operations and delivery capabilities across EOR global payroll , and compliance services.The move marks another strategic step in Procloz’s global expansion journey as businesses continue to accelerate international hiring and distributed workforce models across regions.Speaking on the expansion, Preet Kamal Gupta, who leads Operations at Procloz, said:“The UK entity strengthens our ability to support businesses operating across borders with greater speed, operational flexibility, and localized expertise. As workforce models continue to evolve globally, companies are looking for partners who can simplify execution without compromising compliance, and this expansion allows us to support that demand more effectively.”Niraj Kumar Sharma, Co-Founder & GM at Procloz, added:“The UK is a strategic market for global workforce expansion. Establishing our entity here strengthens Procloz’s ability to support international clients, global aggregators, and partner networks with more seamless EOR, payroll, and compliance solutions. This step brings us closer to the markets we serve and creates stronger delivery confidence for organizations managing distributed teams across countries.”Over the years, Procloz has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative solutions across global payroll, workforce operations, compliance, and business process management.The addition of the UK entity further reinforces Procloz’s focus on enabling businesses to build and manage global teams through agile, scalable, and compliance-driven workforce solutions.Procloz- Your Global Workforce Partner- Procloz redefines workforce management through its innovative solutions - ProEmp and ProPay. ProEmp supports global workforce management with compliant Employer of Record (EOR) and mobility solutions, enabling organizations to expand rapidly across borders. ProPay optimizes HR and payroll processing to ensure accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency across multiple geographies.To learn more about Procloz services, please visit www.procloz.com or contact us at contact@procloz.com

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