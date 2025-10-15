Procloz Appoints Shreya Budhraja as Growth Partner – Business Transformation

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procloz Appoints Shreya Budhraja as Growth Partner – Business TransformationWe’re excited to announce that Shreya Budhraja has joined us as Growth Partner – Business Transformation. Shreya brings with her a proven track record of excellence in driving strategic business outcomes, spearheading transformative initiatives, and fostering innovation in people-centric organizations.With over 20 years of leadership experience, Shreya has contributed alongside dedicated global teams in the social impact sector, supporting the missions of multilateral agencies, philanthropic networks, public health initiatives, and international nonprofits working towards transformative change. Her deep expertise lies in business strategy, HR operations, organizational design, process automation, and employee experience design.In her new role, Shreya will lead high-impact transformation initiatives, partnering with leadership teams to enhance business EOR and Payroll services delivery models, redefine operational processes, and unlock new avenues for sustainable growth. She will play a pivotal role in aligning business goals with future-ready strategies, cultivating a ServTech mindset that transforms service through intelligent automation & championing continuous improvement.Shreya has completed the Executive Program in AI for Leadership from the Indian School of Business (ISB – Hyderabad) and holds an MBA in Human Resources and Corporate Governance from IMT Ghaziabad. She also earned a Postgraduate Diploma in International Law and a BA (Honours) in Economics from Hans Raj College, Delhi University.Gaurav Soni, Co-founder, shared:“Shreya’s arrival marks a defining moment in our growth and impact journey. Her deep understanding of systems thinking, human capital, and large-scale transformation — especially in purpose-driven organizations — positions her perfectly to help us deliver greater value for our clients across both the corporate and social impact sectors. I’m personally excited to partner with her as we shape the next chapter of our evolution.” Amandeep Singh Wasal, Founder, added:“What truly sets Shreya apart is her ability to connect strategy, people and purpose with scalable business outcomes. Her deep experience with mission-driven global organizations will further accelerate our social impact reach. Her knowledge with multi-country HR compliances will further enhance how we design & deliver workforce management solutions for our clients. I look forward to working closely with Shreya to further elevate the value we deliver to our clients.”Procloz- Your Global Workforce Partner- Procloz redefines workforce management through its innovative solutions — ProEmp and ProPay. ProEmp supports global workforce management with compliant Employer of Record (EOR) and mobility solutions, enabling organizations to expand rapidly across borders. ProPay optimizes HR and payroll processing to ensure accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency across multiple geographies.To learn more about Procloz services, please visit www.procloz.com or contact us at contact@procloz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.