FirstLink launches 'as-filed' registry documents for KYB/AML and audit trails

Global cross-border access to official source, PDF Registry Filings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent launch of its unified platform for fast, simple global business compliance checks, FirstLink today announced expanded access to official “as-filed” company registry documents . The expansion is designed to strengthen the evidentiary standard organisations can rely on when onboarding entities and managing cross-border risk.Across many regulatory and audit environments, the question is no longer just what checks were performed, but what primary evidence can be produced to support decisions later. Official registry documents provide that foundation: they are filed with the in-country registry, rather than transcribed, interpreted, or reformatted summaries, which can matter in legal, regulatory and transactional reviews where provenance and traceability are critical.FirstLink’s Global Registry Documents Service provides access to registry-sourced, “as-filed” documents across 145 countries, with over 96% Registry Extract availability across supported jurisdictions, helping teams build stronger, audit-ready documentation trails to support KYB/CDD programs and third-party risk processes.The service includes comprehensive access across North America, covering all 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia, and all 10 Canadian provinces and 3 territories. Registry document retrieval is available via the FirstLink.world platform or via API for workflow integration.“Compliance programs are judged on defensibility,” said Mark Hargreaves, CEO of FirstLink. “When decisions are reviewed by auditors, regulators, or counterparties, organisations need clear evidence of what was relied upon. ‘As-filed’ registry documents help anchor verification and due diligence to authoritative, legal sources.”When Summary Report Data Is Not EnoughMany organisations rely on data extracts and summary reports for speed. However, in higher-risk onboarding, material transactions, cross-border engagements, or where governance and ownership questions arise, primary source documentation can materially strengthen:- KYB/CDD evidencing (proof of legal existence, status, and key filings)- Regulatory audit readiness (retainable, producible source records)- Litigation, dispute resolution and transactional assurance (supporting legal and counterparty review)supply chain and third-party risk controls (verifiable documentation trail)Documents availableDepending on the jurisdiction, FirstLink enables access to registry documents including:- Registry Extracts- Certificates of Incorporation- Certificates of Good Standing- Articles/Statutes- Annual Returns- Directors Registered Lists- Shareholder Registered Lists- Filed AccountsFormat integrity, even when registries don’t issue PDFsSome jurisdictions now issue official registry outputs in XML or JSON rather than PDFs, which can create downstream friction for sharing, filing, and audit processes. FirstLink addresses this by converting structured registry outputs into PDFs with an official transformation stamp that certifies origin and preserves legal integrity for practical use, providing a complete and verifiable chain of audit from registry to document.To access the full suite of FirstLink business verifications tools and services, create a free account at firstlink.world today.About FirstLinkFirstLink provides global business verification and compliance checks through a unified platform, including KYB/AML checks, sanctions and adverse media screening, Financial Crime (UBO discovery), Resilience Risk, enhanced due diligence reporting, and access to official registry documents across 145 countries.Built for Banks, Financial Services, Insurance organisations, Compliance teams, Professional Services firms and SMEs that need reliable information without unnecessary complexity or expense, FirstLink helps make cross-border compliance faster, simpler and fully audit-ready.

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