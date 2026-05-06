FirstLink Launches Unified Platform for Fast, Simple Global Business AML Compliance Checks

FirstLink has unveiled a new unified platform one secure place to verify businesses globally. KYB/AML and Cross Border Risk.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FirstLink has unveiled a new unified platform that gives organisations one secure place to verify businesses globally, meet Know Your Business (KYB) obligations and compliance, and manage Anti-Money Laundering (AML), financial crime and cross-border risk.Users can access real-time business verification, compliance intelligence, and risk insights in a single, cost-effective interface making it easier to onboard customers, meet regulatory and compliance requirements and operate confidently across borders.The new online platform, FirstLink.world, gives organisations streamlined access to the FirstLink’s full suite of global verification, compliance, and risk‑assessment solutions enhancing how clients search, verify, and assess business entities worldwide.FirstLink.world brings together a range of reports and registry filings that support confident decision‑making in complex, cross‑border environments. Users can access real‑time business verification, retrieve official registry documents , screen for PEPs, Sanctions and adverse media, conduct Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) and financial‑crime analysis and discovery, screen supply‑chain partners, and manage onboarding customer due diligence (CDD) workflows, and also deep dive with Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) Reporting all through a single, intuitive interface.While delivering enterprise level capabilities, FirstLink, is ideal for smaller, SME level organisations, who need a cost-effective, easy-to-access solution to help support them with their business compliance and regulatory obligations Through a simple Pay-As-You-Go model businesses can avoid the burden of large, on-going, subscription fees and the complexity of multi-user access.From banking, financial services, legal, insurance and consultancy sectors through to manufacturing and retail SMEs looking for a watertight business compliance tool, FirstLink covers all bases. Should your business grow, FirstLink will grow with you with an easy-to-use self-service online platform.Core capabilities now available through the FirstLink.world platform:Global Business Entity Verification — Fast, reliable checks across more than 400 million entities in 243 countries, with data sourced directly from official registries.Know Your Business (KYB)/ Anti-money laundering (AML) Compliance — Up‑to‑date ownership, structure, and regulatory insights to meet global KYB obligations.Financial Crime & Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) Analysis — Identification of hidden ownership structures to reduce exposure to fraud, sanctions, and money‑laundering risk.Supply Chain Screening — Monitoring of suppliers and partners against global compliance, sanctions, and reputational‑risk lists.Credit Risk “Resilience” Reporting — Assessment of financial health, and stability through credit risk reporting to support commercial and investment decisions.Access to Official Registry Documents — Retrieval of original, government‑filed documents for source‑level verification globally.“Organisations are under increasing pressure to verify counterparties quickly, accurately, and across borders, to meet growing regulatory compliance obligations” said Mark Hargreaves, CEO at FirstLink. “Our new platform brings all of FirstLink’s intelligence and compliance capabilities into one secure environment, giving clients the clarity and confidence they need to operate globally, across borders."The launch marks a significant milestone in FirstLink’s strategy to deliver scalable, cost-effective, high‑precision verification and compliance tools that cut through fragmentation and support SMEs in regulated industries, financial institutions, corporate legal, accountancy, consultancy, insurance and global enterprises.Find FirstLink at firstlink.worldAbout FirstLinkFirstLink provides global business‑verification, compliance, Financial Crime (UBO), Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) and risk‑intelligence solutions, enabling organisations to verify entities, uncover ownership structures, assess financial resilience, and manage supply‑chain and regulatory exposure. With coverage spanning 243 countries and more than 400 million business entities, FirstLink delivers trusted, real‑time data and scalable tools that help clients operate with confidence.

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