Viva KRS Launches as a Softer AI Sanctuary for Creativity and Self Reflection

Kind Citizen LLC seeks to redefine how users interact with AI by making the exchanges softer and more personal.

Built by a neurodivergent independent developer, Viva KRS was inspired by the founder's grief following the death of her mother in 2024.

I didn't need another app telling me to be more productive.” — Romyn Beach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viva KRS, a new AI-powered website and app designed as a private space for creativity, journaling, reflection, and emotional organization, will officially launch on June 2, 2026. Created by Romyn Beach, an independent developer whose humble origins began at several nonprofit organizations and more recently in the finance world, Viva KRS was built for people who need a softer, more intuitive way to hold their thoughts, memories, ideas, moods, and creative impulses.Part digital journal, part creative companion, and part emotional archive, Viva KRS is designed for users who do not want another cold productivity tool. Instead, the platform offers a more personal and sensory experience: a place to write, reflect, collect inspiration, organize inner thoughts, and interact with AI in a way that feels warm, private, and creatively supportive.For Beach, the idea for Viva KRS came from lived experience. As a neurodivergent woman navigating the demands of work, creativity, and grief after losing her mother in 2024, she wanted to build something that could help her process emotion without requiring her to perform, explain, or optimize herself.“After my mom died, I needed somewhere for my thoughts to go,” said Romyn Beach, founder of Viva KRS “I didn’t need another app telling me to be more productive. I needed a private, nurturing place in between grief counseling sessions and that would also facilitate all the notes and to-do lists that kept popping up during that time."Viva KRS enters the market at a moment when consumers are rethinking their relationship with AI. While many AI tools are positioned around productivity, work acceleration, automation, and producing fears of eradicating a sense of humanity, Viva KRS is built around interior life: reflection, imagination, emotional organization, and creativity --the very cornerstone of self-expression.The platform is especially designed for users who keep ideas scattered across notes apps, screenshots, journals, voice memos, moodboards, and late-night thoughts. Viva KRS gives those fragments a place to live.“Viva KRS was created for the person whose mind is always full,” said Beach “The person with 900 screenshots, a ton of unfinished poems, daydreams, emotional memories, business ideas, and no single place that feels safe or even pretty enough to hold them.”The product reflects Beach’s unusual professional background. Her early experience in Big Tech and marketing gave her early insight into consumer behavior, discovery platforms, reviews, and digital trust. Her current work in finance sharpened her understanding of structure, systems, decision-making, and the emotional weight people carry when managing real-life responsibilities. Viva KRS combines those perspectives with her creative background and deeply personal experience of grief.Viva KRS is not positioned as therapy, a medical tool, or a replacement for professional mental health care. Rather, it is a creative and reflective technology platform for people who want a more human-feeling relationship with AI.The launch version of Viva KRS will include AI journaling, creative prompts, mood-based writing, private entries, saved inspirations, and more. Future updates are expected to expand the platform’s personalization, creative organization, and private self-expression tools.Viva KRS will be available at vivakrs.com beginning June 2, 2026. It's slated for release in app stores later this year.About Viva KRSViva KRS is an AI-powered creative reflection platform designed to help users journal, organize ideas, explore emotions, save inspiration, and create a softer private space for the mind. Built for people who want technology to feel more human, Viva KRS blends AI assistance with journaling, creativity, and emotional organization.

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