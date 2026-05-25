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Tuesday, May 26, 2026

CANADA, May 25 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

West Block
Parliament Hill

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Tuesday, May 26, 2026

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