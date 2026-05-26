M Consulting Group Appoints Will Burke as Solutions Director to Expand Telecom Advisory Services Across Florida

Will Burke

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M Consulting Group (MCG), a leading telecommunications consulting firm that specializes in bulk and retail service agreements for residential communities and real estate developers, has announced the appointment of Will Burke as Solutions Director. This strategic addition supports the firm’s ongoing growth and its expanding client base throughout Florida.Burke brings over 15 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, with a proven background in sales. His expertise includes sales development, contract negotiations, and provider-side operations. Before entering the telecommunications field, Burke served in the United States Air Force, including deployments in the Middle East during the Gulf War.In his new role at MCG, Burke will lead sales initiatives, focusing on new business development and assisting community associations and real estate developers in securing more competitive telecommunications agreements.“Will’s deep understanding of the provider landscape enhances our ability to deliver measurable results for our clients,” said Frank Mambuca, Co-Founder of M Consulting Group. “His experience will be crucial in expanding our reach and increasing the value we provide to our customers.”“Having worked extensively on the provider side, I understand the internal dynamics that influence service offerings and pricing,” Burke stated. “This perspective enables us to negotiate more effectively on behalf of our clients, ultimately improving product offerings, securing better contract terms, and reducing costs for residents.”About M Consulting GroupFounded in 2015, M Consulting Group advises homeowners associations, condominium associations, and real estate developers on telecommunications strategy, provider selection, and contract negotiations. The firm has negotiated agreements for more than 90 communities, representing over 27,000 residential units and total contract values exceeding $224 million. Learn more at www.MConsultingGroup.com

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