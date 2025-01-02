M Consulting Group Adds Stephen Gerard as Partner

Stephen Gerard

Stephen Gerard joins M Consulting Group to drive company expansion across the State of Florida and beyond.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M Consulting Group (“MCG”), a leading telecommunications consultancy based in Florida, has announced the appointment of Stephen Gerard as a Partner. Founded in Naples, FL, in 2015 by Frank Mambuca and Scott Tonarelli, MCG has established itself as a trusted consultant in the industry.Stephen Gerard brings 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, with nearly a decade of his career focused on bulk and retail residential sales. Before joining MCG, he served as the Sales Director at Summit Broadband.“Stephen is a valuable addition to our team. With his extensive experience at a fiber-optic TV and Internet provider, his knowledge will greatly benefit our customers, particularly during negotiations for bulk and retail agreements,” said Mambuca. “His primary focus will be on expanding our customer base in the state, and likely into other states like Georgia and Texas. He will also play a crucial role in ensuring better services from providers for our clients.”Gerard expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Having spent many years on the service provider side, I understand their operations. This insight will empower us to negotiate more favorable contract terms, provide faster Internet speeds, upgrade technology, and deliver cost savings for our customers. Residents will appreciate their Board or Media Committee’s decision to partner with MCG .”As MCG celebrates its tenth anniversary, it continues to assist residential communities with their bulk and retail communications agreements. With a combined 130 years of experience in telecommunications, MCG's expertise is unmatched in the consultancy field. The group assists residential Homeowner Associations and Condominium Associations across Florida.About M Consulting GroupM Consulting Group has been a leading telecommunications consultancy in Florida since 2015. The company assists residential communities with evaluating their bulk and retail service provider options. To date, they have negotiated on behalf of 77 communities, totaling over 26,000 residential units and exceeding $205 million in contract value. Learn more about M Consulting Group at www.MConsultingGroup.com

