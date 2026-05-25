Parliament announces impeachment committee

The Speaker of the National Assembly has received the names of Members from political parties who will serve on the Impeachment Committee.

The deadline for the submission of names by political parties was Friday, 22 May 2026.

Almost all political parties met the deadline, except the ANC, which indicated that it would submit its names over the weekend. The ANC has since submitted its nominees.

Two political parties, namely GOOD and the PAC, indicated that they will not participate in the Committee, as each party has only one Member in Parliament who also serves in the Executive.

The following Members have been nominated by their respective political parties to serve on the Committee:

1. African National Congress:

- Mrs DE Mpapane,

- Mr X Nqola,

- Mr MS Lekganyane,

- Ms AF Muthambi,

- Mr CM Dugmore,

- Ms DR Direko,

- Mr BM Maneli,

- Mr MG Mahlaule,

- Ms LS Makhubela, and

- Ms KJ Maimela (Alternate).

2. Democratic Alliance:

- Mr G Michalakis,

- Mr BB Nodada,

- Adv G Breytenbach,

- Ms KL Khakhau and

- Ms NK Sharif.

3. uMkhonto weSizwe Party:

- Dr MJ Hlophe,

- Mrs SMN Mokoena-Zondi and

- Dr K Litchfield-Tshabalala.

4. Economic Freedom Fighters:

- Mr JS Malema

- Ms OMC Maotwe.

5. Inkatha Freedom Party:

- Mr NM Hadebe.

6 Patriotic Alliance:

- Mr MV Daniels.

7. Freedom Front Plus:

- Mr WW Wessels.

8. ActionSA:

- Ms LM Ngobeni

- Mr RAP Trollip (Alternate).

9. African Christian Democratic Party:

- Mr SN Swart.

10. United Democratic Movement:

- Mr NLS Kwankwa.

11. Rise Mzansi:

- Mr SM Gana.

12. Build One South Africa:

- Dr MA Maimane.

13. African Transformation Movement:

- Mr V Zungula.

14. Al-Jama-ah:

- Mr I Ismail-Moosa.

15. National Coloured Congress:

- Mr F Adams.

16. United Africans Transformation:

- Dr LW Mahlatsi.

Enquiries:

Moloto Mothapo

Parliament Spokesperson

Cell: 082 370 6930

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