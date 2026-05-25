MEC Jacob Mamabolo brief media on progress on implementation of Local Government Turnaround Strategy (LGTAS), 24 May

Gauteng government to provide a progress report as municipal turnaround gains momentum

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), and Infrastructure Development, Jacob Mamabolo together with Members of Mayoral Councils (MMC’s) of all Gauteng municipalities, will, on Sunday, 24 May 2026, host a media briefing to provide progress on the implementation of the Local Government Turnaround Strategy (LGTAS).

Held under the theme “Building Gauteng as a Smart City Region through Integration, Innovation and Digital Solutions,” the briefing will demonstrate the new Gauteng Smart City Performance Monitor, a real-time dashboard for tracking key performance areas across all 11 municipalities. These include corporate governance, financial management, infrastructure development as well climate and disaster preparedness among others. MMC’s from various municipalities who serve as workstream leads will present Key Performance Indicators and the measurable progress achieved since the October 2024 Local Government Turnaround Summit.

Through Intergovernmental Relations (IGR) platforms hosted by Gauteng COGTA, provincial and local government together with other stakeholders have strengthened coordination to tackle longstanding service delivery challenges. Early results are visible in improved audit action plan implementation, increased filling of senior manager posts (from 70% to 86% year-on-year), and intensified law enforcement operations that have contributed to a reduction in contact and property-related crimes.

The KPI’s to be presented, will show how this collaborative approach is being deepened further, targeting water loss reduction, infrastructure protection, financial recovery, and service delivery turnaround. The new Gauteng Smart City Performance Monitor will also serve a platform for

residents to access municipal performance data, empowering them to hold government accountable and track progress in their own communities. Integrated technology platforms, including CCTV networks, the LIMIT land-invasion monitoring tool, and smart water management dashboards, will also be demonstrated as part of the province's digital transformation journey.

Members of the Media are invited to cover the activities which will be held as follows:

Date: Sunday, 24 May 2026

Time: 08h30

Venue: The Capital on the Park, Sandton

For media RSVP, please contact Mpho Modiko on 071 472 7431 or/ Admire Ndaba on 066 217 8244

For media enquiries, contact Theo Nkonki, Spokesperson for Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Jacob Mamabolo on 0827196404 or on theo.nkonki@gauteng.gov.za

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