H33 OFFERS FREE POST-QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHIC CONVERSION FOR FIRST 1,000 COMPANIES

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The gap between the deadline and the current state of adoption is not a technology problem. It is a cost and complexity problem.

The industry narrative says post-quantum migration takes years, slows systems down, requires massive infrastructure changes, and costs 10s of millions of dollars. Those assumptions are no longer true” — -Eric Beans CEO H33.ai, Inc.

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H33, Inc. (h33.ai), the post-quantum operational trust infrastructure company, today announced that it will provide free post-quantum cryptographic conversion for the first 1,000 companies that request it. CEO Eric Beans will work personally with each organization to ensure a smooth transition.THE SCALE OF THE PROBLEMGartner estimates the cost of post-quantum migration at $10-$50M for large enterprises. Fortune 500 companies with legacy PKI, IoT endpoints, and regulated infrastructure regularly exceed $100M. The complexity is not the cryptography. It is the inventory, the dependencies, the hybrid transition, and the validation.WHAT "POST-QUANTUM CONVERSION" MEANSA post-quantum conversion means every cryptographic operation in your infrastructure -- signatures, key exchanges, encryption at rest, encryption in transit -- migrates from classical algorithms that quantum computers will break to NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms that they will not. FIPS 203 (ML-KEM). FIPS 204 (ML-DSA). FIPS 205 (SLH-DSA). Three independent post-quantum cryptographic families designed to avoid dependence on a single mathematical assumption. Production-validated.WHAT THE FREE CONVERSION INCLUDES1. Full cryptographic inventory of your environment2. Algorithm-by-algorithm migration plan3. Hybrid mode deployment (classical + PQ running in parallel -- zero downtime)4. ML-KEM key exchange replacing RSA/ECDH5. ML-DSA signatures replacing RSA/ECDSA6. SLH-DSA as hash-based backup family7. KAT validation against NIST test vectors8. Certificate migration9. Rollback safety at every stage10. Production verification that the migration is complete and correctWHAT THIS REPLACESWhat is Included in the H33 Free Conversion---------------------------------------------------------------------------Cryptographic inventory ($2-5M consulting)Algorithm replacement (RSA to ML-KEM, ECDSA to ML-DSA)HSM upgrades and key management migrationHybrid mode (classical + PQ running simultaneously)NIST KAT vector validationCertificate migration (TLS, signing, code signing)Phased rollout across distributed environmentsMulti-year program managementRollback safety testingProduction verificationWHY H33 IS OFFERING POST-QUANTUM CONVERSION FOR FREE?The industry still thinks post-quantum migration is expensive because most approaches rely on manual consulting, custom integration, and infrastructure replacement. H33 already operates the underlying infrastructure at production scale. Extending that capability to additional organizations is operationally lightweight.For H33, post-quantum conversion is no longer a consulting exercise. The infrastructure already exists and runs at production scale. Five proprietary FHE engines. Three post-quantum signature families. Deterministic verification. H33’s production infrastructure already operates at internet-scale throughput on AWS Graviton4, enabling migration workflows that would traditionally require large consulting engagements to be operationalized through standardized infrastructure. 2.29M attested sessions per second on AWS Graviton4. The hard part is already solved. What the market quotes at $10-$50M is a configuration change on infrastructure that is already running.H33’s infrastructure was designed to automate post-quantum migration at production scale. What traditionally required years of consulting and infrastructure replacement can now be operationalized through standardized migration infrastructure. This free offer is a demonstration of technical maturity. The conversion is highly automated infrastructure transformation, not engineering labor. That is exactly why H33 can extend it to 1,000 organizations without operational strain.CNSA 2.0 sets 2030 as the hard deadline for post-quantum migration across national security systems. Most enterprises have not started. The gap between the deadline and the current state of adoption is not a technology problem. It is a cost and complexity problem. H33 is removing both.Every day without post-quantum protection is a day of harvest-now-decrypt-later exposure. Adversaries collecting encrypted traffic today will decrypt it with quantum computers tomorrow. The conversion is not optional. The timeline is not flexible. The only variable is cost, and H33 has set it to zero.HOW TO CLAIM THE FREE CONVERSIONFirst 1,000 companies. Limited to 50 onboardings per week. No purchase required. No commitment beyond the conversion itself.Eric Beans and the H33 infrastructure team will work directly with each participating organization throughout the transition process.This program is designed for organizations with active technical teams capable of implementing infrastructure changes. H33 provides the migration architecture and operational guidance, but participating organizations must have internal engineering, IT, or infrastructure support available.Required to participate:- Technical point of contact- Terminal access or infrastructure admin- Existing production environment- Ability to deploy and test changes- Dedicated implementation owner- Weekly implementation availabilityPriority is given to financial services, healthcare, AI infrastructure, government-adjacent, and high-compliance organizations. There are no limits on organizational size.Apply: https://h33.ai/schedule-demo or email eb@h33.ai with questions or to register.ABOUT H33H33, Inc. builds operational trust infrastructure: post-quantum cryptographic systems that make every operation attestable, replayable, and independently verifiable. 8 patents pending. 250+ patent claims. SOC 2 Type II. ISO 27001. NIST FIPS 203/204/205 compliant. Production infrastructure running on AWS Graviton4 at 2.12M verified sessions per second.Website: https://h33.ai GitHub: https://github.com/H33ai-postquantum Contact: support@h33.aiSchedule: https://h33.ai/schedule-demo SOURCE: H33 builds post-quantum operational trust infrastructure: systems that allow enterprises to migrate, verify, attest, and operate cryptographic infrastructure beyond the elliptic-curve era.

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