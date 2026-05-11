H33.ai Removes the Constraints of Quantum Encrypted Computation

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Encrypted computation now behaves like plaintext. This was not supposed to be possible in production systems.

Encrypted computation didn't fail because it was impossible. It failed because it was constrained. Those constraints are gone. The system computes, proves, and never sees the data” — — Eric Beans, CEO, H33.ai

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H33.ai today announced the production deployment of its TFHEProgrammable Bootstrapping engine.No depth limits.No noise budgeting.No branch leakage. Encrypted computation now behaves like plaintext — except the system never sees the data.-The server cannot see the data.-The server cannot know the outcome.-The server still makes the decision.This was not supposed to be possible in production systems. It is possible now.THE CONSTRAINTS ARE GONETraditional FHE forces developers to design around cryptographic limits. Depth limits. Noise budgets. Algorithm restructuring.Those constraints are gone.Every operation resets noise. Computation does not degrade. It just continues.THE SERVER LEARNS NOTHINGThe system evaluates every possible branch. It cannot determine which path applies.Not by policy. Not by restriction. By mathematics. The computation reveals nothing about the underlying data.Only the keyholder can determine which result is real. Branching patterns, timing side-channels, and selective computation attacks are eliminated - structurally, not by configuration.COMPUTATION, PRIVACY, AND PROOF — UNIFIEDEvery decision is sealed with H33-74 — a 74-byte post-quantum attestation backed by three independent mathematical hardness assumptions. Not just encrypted. Verifiable. Anywhere.Smart contracts can verify these attestations directly on-chain. The computation happens off-chain on encrypted data. The proof lands on-chain in 74 bytes. The verifier never needs to see the data, trust the server, or contact H33.Computation. Privacy. Proof. One system.WHAT THIS CHANGESThe matching engine cannot see the orders it is matching. There is nothing to front-run. Prices, size, and counterparties are never exposed. There is no information to exploit.The processor never sees compensation data. The system computes the result. The auditor verifies the proof. No audit requires access to raw data.The system makes binding decisions on data it cannot read. The decision output is the policy action. The decision itself becomes the system output. No human ever needs access to the underlying data.PERFORMANCEThese are not simulations. These are production measurements.768 TPS — 8-bit encrypted comparisons372 TPS — 16-bit encrypted comparisons182 TPS — 32-bit encrypted comparisons769 TPS — 16-bit encrypted equalityLinear scaling. Predictable cost.AWS Graviton4 (ARM). Sustained over 30 seconds. No GPU.THE STACKNo single cryptographic scheme can handle all computation. This is why most systems fail. That is why we built five.BFV — Batched integer arithmetic (2,293,766 auth/sec sustained)BFV-256 — Extended security parametersCKKS — Approximate arithmetic for ML inference on encrypted dataTFHE — Gate-level encrypted Boolean logicTFHE Bootstrap — Programmable bootstrapping, unlimited depthAll five written from scratch in Rust. Zero external FHE or cryptographic library dependencies.ABOUT H33.AIH33.ai builds post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure. Five proprietary FHE engines, STARK-based zero-knowledge proofs, post-quantumdigital signatures across six independent hardness assumptions, and the H33-74 attestation standard. 7 patents pending, 250+ claims.Everything accessible through an API.CONTACTsupport@h33.ai

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