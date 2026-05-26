New Documentary Series ‘Framed’ Examines a Controversial Murder Trial

A New True Crime Podcast/Documentary

A five-episode audio and video true crime podcast/documentary series

After years of misinformation and selective storytelling, I wanted to create a clear, fact‑driven account of what actually happened,” said creator Emilio Corsetti III.” — Emilio Corsetti III

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new multi-episode true crime podcast and documentary series, Framed: The Kit Martin Story, offers a comprehensive reexamination of the 2015 Pembroke triple homicide and the high-profile trial that followed. Released one month prior to the five-year anniversary of the trial, the series arrives amid renewed public interest as courtroom footage resurfaces online and competing narratives continue to circulate.

Framed traces the case from November 19, 2015 — the day the bodies of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and their neighbor Edward Dansereau were discovered — through the shifting theories, investigative missteps, and contentious prosecution that ultimately led to the conviction of Christian “Kit” Martin. Drawing on court records, courtroom video, interviews, and previously overlooked details, the series raises critical questions about the evidence presented and the alternative explanations that were never fully explored.

“After years of misinformation and selective storytelling, I wanted to create a clear, fact driven account of what actually happened,” said creator Emilio Corsetti III. “Framed brings the focus back to the evidence and gives viewers the full picture — not just the version that made headlines.”

The five-episode series is available in both video and audio formats. The video edition streams exclusively on YouTube, while the audio version is available on all major podcast platforms. Framed (The Original Score) is also available on music streaming services.

Emilio Corsetti III is the author of three nonfiction narrative books, including I Will Ruin You: The Twisted Truth Behind the Kit Martin Murder Trial. Framed is produced by Odyssey Publishing, LLC.

Framed: The Kit Martin Story official Trailer

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