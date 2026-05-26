NMAC Responds to Dismissal of U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Experts

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMAC (National Minority AIDS Council), the oldest national organization representing the impact of the HIV epidemic among communities of color, expressed deep concern about Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s dismissal of the chair and vice-chair of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force - Dr. John Wong and Dr. Esa Davis. Coming after more than a year in which the Task Force has not met and a required annual report to Congress went unfiled, this action raises serious questions about the future of evidence-based preventive care in America.Harold Phillips, CEO, NMAC, stated, “We join the American Medical Association in urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to restore the Task Force's transparent process for selecting members, resume its regular meeting schedule, and allow its independent work to continue. We stand with PrEP4All and partners across the Federal AIDS Policy Partnership in monitoring this closely. The health of millions of Americans and our ability to end the HIV epidemic depends on a Task Force that answers to science, not politics.”The stakes for the HIV community are direct. The Task Force's Grade A recommendation for PrEP (preventative HIV medicine) is what triggers the Affordable Care Act's requirement that insurers cover it with no out-of-pocket cost, the single most important policy lever for expanding access to HIV prevention in the United States.These firings cannot be separated from the Supreme Court’s decision in the Braidwood case , which created the very mechanism now being used to reshape a historically independent scientific body. For the HIV/AIDS community, this raises serious concerns that evidence-based preventive care is being subjected to political and ideological interference rather than grounded in science and public health expertise.At a time when the nation should be expanding access to HIV prevention, testing, and treatment, undermining the independence of the USPSTF threatens decades of progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS and risks placing lifesaving preventive care further out of reach for the communities most affected by the epidemic.About NMAC: Launched in 1987 during the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the United States, NMAC is a national HIV organization that offers capacity building, leadership development, policy education, and public engagement to end the HIV epidemic among communities most impacted in the United States. We convene the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit – the nation’s largest gathering of the HIV/STI workforce focused on enhancing access to HIV prevention including Treatment as Prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS – the nation’s largest gathering for community mobilization and public health education for a whole-person health approach.NMAC Press Contact:

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