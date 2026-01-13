NMAC LAUNCHES STRATEGIC VISION TO END THE HIV EPIDEMIC AMONG COMMUNITIES OF COLOR

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMAC (National Minority AIDS Council), a national organization that has led the representation of people of color in the continuing HIV epidemic, today shared its new Strategic Vision towards “a future free of new HIV cases.” Launched in the 45th year of the HIV movement, the new Vision, Mission, and six Strategic Priorities are a framework that center the whole-person needs of people of color who are either living with, actively preventing, or systemically vulnerable to HIV. This framework offers multiple pathways to redesign systems that prioritize optimal wellness as the true goal, reimagine programs that are syndemic beyond HIV, and expand partnerships across the spectrum of integrated healthcare delivery.VISION: We envision a future free of new HIV cases, where people of color have the power, wellness, and resources to lead lives of dignity, equity, and purpose.MISSION: We work to address HIV and health-related disparities in communities of color by cultivating leaders, strengthening organizations, and mobilizing through advocacy.6 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES#1: Champion Whole Person Health for all People Living with HIV (PLWH)#2: Advance Equitable Access to HIV Treatment and Prevention#3: Build the Grassroots Response by Identifying and Building Community Leaders#4: Strengthen Structural and Systemic Excellence through WorkforceTraining and Enhancing Organizational Capacity Building#5: Accelerate the Translation of Policy and Research into Evidence-Based Practice#6: Develop a Coordinated, Multi-sector Response to Interconnected Health ChallengesIn addition to a roadmap for NMAC to lead the HIV movement, Harold Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, also offers the six Strategic Priorities (above) as a call to action for:-Federal government leaders to recognize how over 50% of people now aging with HIV have shown us that with consistent treatment medication, this is a chronic and manageable health condition-Policymakers to advocate for bipartisan funded, progressive public health and safety net programs that have demonstrated a high return on investment for tax payer dollars by keeping people living with HIV and people on HIV prevention medication healthy and unable to transmit HIV-Partners who have an opportunity to serve the integrated needs of people of color, especially across the American South and rural communities-Community and faith-based leaders to increase the need for HIV education and systems of support for optimal health-Media to continue bringing visibility to key political actions and community voices that are essential to protecting our nation’s public health and democracyRead more:About NMAC: Launched in 1987 during the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the United States, NMAC is a national HIV organization that offers capacity building, leadership development, policy education, and public engagement to end the HIV epidemic among communities most impacted in the United States. We convene the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit – the nation’s largest gathering of the HIV/STI workforce focused on enhancing access to HIV prevention including, Treatment as Prevention, and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS – the nation’s largest gathering for community mobilization and public health education for a whole-person health approach.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

