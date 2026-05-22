Latin America and the Caribbean: When seeking medical care is dangerous

Capacity-building in the health-care sector

We support health-care systems at different levels to prevent, mitigate and manage the effects of violence.

In Haiti, throughout 2026, fierce armed clashes have been affecting people in the capital, Port-au-Prince. For months, the ICRC has been providing medical supplies and first-aid training to community health workers.

In the areas most affected by violence, we provide training and workshops to ensure that health-care staff and facilities are better prepared and more resilient when it comes to responding to and recovering from violence.

In addition, we work collaboratively to promote safety protocols and contingency plans for health-care teams working in high-risk environments.



Regional cooperation

Since 2024, the ICRC – together with the region’s National Red Cross Societies, partner National Societies and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) – has stepped up its regional cooperation to ensure a coordinated response to address the issue of violence.

We provide technical support to other Movement teams in the region, as well as training, events and knowledge-sharing for those most affected.