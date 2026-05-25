Certiprof Elevates Global Exam Standards, Aligning Key Programs with ANAB and ISO 17024

Certiprof aligns its AI and Cybersecurity programs with ISO 17024, seeking ANAB accreditation to boost the global value of its credentials.

As a global leader in professional credentials, our mission has always been to deliver maximum value and market trust to our worldwide community” — Maribel Agredo, Operations Manager at Certiprof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof , a leading global examination and certification institute, has officially announced a strategic quality milestone aimed at enhancing its professional credentialing framework. Building on its well-established international market presence, the organization is currently working to align its internal certification schemes, governance activities, and examination management processes with ISO/IEC 17024, the global gold standard for bodies operating the certification of persons.This comprehensive operational initiative includes the refinement of structured processes covering competency requirements, eligibility criteria, examination administration, strict impartiality management, and continuous improvement activities.Targeting ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) EvaluationAs a core part of this proactive quality drive, Certiprof is actively preparing its validation documentation to formally apply for ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation with the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). Universally recognized as one of the leading and most rigorous accreditation bodies in the United States and internationally, ANAB’s comprehensive evaluation process supports the highest levels of global credibility, consistency, and professional validity.By integrating these strict institutional oversight benchmarks into its operational DNA, Certiprof aims to strengthen long-term confidence among global enterprise employers, governmental bodies, and professionals seeking premier competency-based credentials.Focus on Core Security and Emerging AI StandardsThe initial phase of this institutional alignment is actively focusing on two of Certiprof’s most demanded international certification programs: ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Auditor (CP-ISMSLA): Focused on validating the exact practitioner competencies required to audit, maintain, and manage robust Information Security Management Systems. AI Governance Professional Certification (CP-AIGPC) : A cutting-edge credential designed to meet the urgent global corporate need for ethical, compliant, and structurally sound Artificial Intelligence implementation.Zero Trust Security Associate (CP-ZTSA)Cyber Defense Operations Responder (CP-CDOR)The programmatic enhancements for these certifications involve exhaustive Job and Task Analysis (JTA), independent competency identification, and detailed exam validation activities. This ongoing process relies heavily on the active collaboration of specialized governance committees and independent global Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to match evolving technology landscapes.Through this strategic transition, Certiprof reinforces its commitment to its worldwide network, ensuring that its existing and future certified community holds credentials designed under the world's most demanding quality benchmarks.About CertiprofCertiprof is a global professional certification organization offering industry-recognized credentials in technology, agile, AI, and business management. With certifications available in multiple languages and a worldwide network of partners and academies, Certiprof empowers professionals to advance their careers through validated knowledge. Learn more at certiprof.com.

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