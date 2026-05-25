CertiProf Surpasses 230,000 Professional Members, Accelerating Global Enterprise IT Upskilling Across 100+ Countries

Certiprof surpasses 230,000 global members across 100+ countries, accelerating enterprise IT upskilling in Agile, Scrum, and emerging technologies.

Reaching 230,000 community members is a testament to the global necessity for continuous professional validation” — Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof , a leading global provider of professional IT certifications, officially announced today that its professional community has surpassed 230,000 members on LinkedIn. This milestone establishes the organization as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems for technology upskilling, connecting agile practitioners, software engineers, and corporate leaders across more than 100 countries.As organizations face rapid technological disruption, the demand for certified talent has reached unprecedented levels. Certiprof’s demographical data reveals a highly sophisticated community composed of active IT workforce professionals, with 18.5% specializing directly in Information Technology and 13.9% in Engineering. Notably, over 34% of the community operates within large-scale enterprises and multinational corporations exceeding 1,000 employees, underscoring Certiprof’s deep penetration into the enterprise market."Reaching 230,000 community members is a testament to the global necessity for continuous professional validation," said Ismael Ramírez at Certiprof. "While our presence in major metropolitan business hubs remains exceptionally strong, our expansion into over 100 countries positions Certiprof as a truly global catalyst for workforce transformation. We are bridging the gap between emerging tech talent and enterprise standards on a global scale."The demographic analysis highlights that approximately 70% of CertiProf’s network consists of active professionals looking to accelerate their careers through rigorous credentialing, while an influential tier of Managers and Directors (over 10%) drive corporate training initiatives from within. This unique composition enables Certiprof to address both individual career advancement and corporate B2B upskilling programs simultaneously.How large is the Certiprof community It surpasses 230,000 professionally connected members globally.In how many countries does Certiprof have a presence?Its examination network and community span across more than 100 countries.What is CertiProf's industry profile?It is heavily concentrated in IT Consulting Services, Software Development, Engineering, and Agile Project Management (Scrum, Kanban, OKR).About CertiprofCertiprof is a global professional certification organization offering industry-recognized credentials in technology, agile, AI, and business management. With certifications available in multiple languages and a worldwide network of partners and academies, Certiprof empowers professionals to advance their careers through validated knowledge. Learn more at certiprof.com.

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