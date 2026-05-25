Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to agricultural issues

AZERBAIJAN, May 25 - From Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

May the peace, blessings, and mercy of Allah be upon you,

As you celebrate the Republic Day of your friendly country, we are pleased to extend to Your Excellency, on our behalf and on behalf of...

22 May 2026, 19:13