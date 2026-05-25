Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to agricultural issues
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
May the peace, blessings, and mercy of Allah be upon you,
As you celebrate the Republic Day of your friendly country, we are pleased to extend to Your Excellency, on our behalf and on behalf of...22 May 2026, 19:13
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.