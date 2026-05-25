USAG Stuttgart honors fallen at annual Memorial Day ceremony

STUTTGART, Germany— At U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, life pauses on Memorial Day to remember those whose service demanded everything from them. In that tradition community members gathered at Patch Chapel on May 25 to pay their respects.

The USAG Stuttgart Memorial Day Ceremony is an annual event for the members of the community to pay respects and recognize the meaning of the holiday. At 11 a.m. the Stuttgart High School JROTC posted colors and were backed by the Patch Middle School Pep Band performing the U.S. and German national anthems.

After an invocation by USAG Stuttgart Chaplain (Col.) David Curlin, Ronald Hase of American Legion offered the official welcome. Members of local scout troops provided a reading of “In Flanders Field,” a WWI poem written by Lt. Col. John McCrae which depicts red poppies blooming among soldiers’ graves in the Flanders region of Belgium.

USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Edward J. Sanford, made his remarks, highlighting the importance of the holiday and the legacy of sacrifice that inspired it.

“Here in Stuttgart, far from home yet united in purpose we remain committed to honoring the legacy through our service, our readiness and our care for one another,” Sanford said.

The Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve affairs, Brig. Gen. Eero Keravuori, U.S. Africa Command, delivered the main address as guest speaker for the event.

Keravuori encouraged the audience to go see the famous battlefields and cemeteries in Europe, highlighting the unique opportunity available to those stationed at USAG Stuttgart to gain a new perspective on Memorial Day.

“While here in Europe I challenge you to go see those cemeteries, to go see the memorialization,” Keravuori said. “Last year I had the opportunity to see three of our cemeteries, in France, the Netherlands and Luxemburg and watching how they hang flags on those somber marble memorials … it is very clear evidence of the impact that our Soldiers made when they gave that last full measure of devotion.”