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DCI Arrests Suspect in 2023 Missing Persons Case

May 18, 2026

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa - On June 29, 2023, Jesse George, 35, of Missouri Valley was reported as a missing person to the Missouri Valley Police Department.  Since the missing person’s report was filed, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with the Missouri Valley Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, continued to work on the investigation.

In April 2026, Law Enforcement searched a rural location four miles northwest of Missouri Valley and located human remains.  The remains have been positively identified as Jesse George.  The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled George’s death as a homicide.

On May 18, 2026, agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested and charged Joseph Langford, 52, of Missouri Valley for Murder in the First Degree (Class A Felony) and for the Abuse of a Corpse (Class C Felony).

This is an ongoing criminal investigation; no further details are being released.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Joseph Langford Photo

Complaint and Affidavit  (1.13 MB) .pdf

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Iowa Department of Public Safety
215 E 7th St
Des Moines IA 50319
https://dps.iowa.gov

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DCI Arrests Suspect in 2023 Missing Persons Case

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