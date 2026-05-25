Memorial Day 2026

WHEREAS, America was founded on the principles of liberty and justice for all, and we recognize the generations of brave, patriotic men and women who have served in the military and have given their lives to protect and defend our Nation; and

WHEREAS, every year on the last Monday in May, Americans pause to observe Memorial Day, a National Holiday set aside in 1971, but in existence since 1868, to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Country; and

WHEREAS, the men and women of our Armed Forces protect our citizens, borders, and allies from tyranny around the world, and reinforce the values that make our Nation great; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is home to many servicemen and women, including veterans, of all branches of the military, and we are eternally grateful to them and their families for their selfless contributions and sacrifices; and

WHEREAS, Memorial Day provides us with an opportunity to honor those brave warriors who gave their lives to guarantee the liberties we enjoy today, and to remember the profound cost of freedom so we may never take it for granted; and

WHEREAS, on this day, let us reflect on the sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served our country; let us honor their memory as American heroes; let us pray for the loved ones they left behind; and grant us the courage to defend the nation they died to protect.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 25, 2026 as:

Memorial Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to remember and honor those who have sacrificed themselves for our Nation, and to pray for the active-duty men and women and their families who are serving our Country today.

Dated: May 25, 2026