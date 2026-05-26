Jonesboro, GA - Angelo Lenard Holt, 61, of Fulton County, Georgia, has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of rape in Clayton County. Holt violently attacked and raped at least six women over a span of more than four decades.

The conviction followed a collaborative investigation led by the Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Task Force, at the invitation of District Attorney Tasha Mosley. The case was prosecuted by Lauryn Perry, a special prosecutor with the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council (PAC), assigned to the Georgia SAKI Task Force. The Task Force is a project of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) in partnership with PAC, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, and the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation covered the 2008 rape case as well as three similar sexual assaults from 1997, 2005, and 2018. Holt had previously been convicted of rape in Fulton County. Statewide SAKI team members involved in this case included PAC Investigator I. Keith Blander and Bridging Hope Victim Advocates Leigh Wiles and Julie Varnado. The team worked closely with the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, Clayton County Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Department of Forensic Sciences, and the Florida Office of the Attorney General.

Holt was linked to 6 rapes over 42 years, prosecutor says.

According to Special Prosecutor Perry, Holt’s series of violent assaults began in 1986, when, at age 22, he raped an 18-year-old woman outside her home. This marked the beginning of a 42-year pattern of sexually violent crimes targeting vulnerable women across DeKalb, Fulton, and Clayton Counties.

CJCC Executive Director Jay Neal praised the outcome, stating:

“Once again, the Georgia SAKI Task Force has made a significant impact by delivering essential resources to local communities engaged in the critical work of investigating and prosecuting cold sexual assault cases. At the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, we collaborate with our partners empowering communities to effectively confront the intricate challenges surrounding public safety and victim support. We are dedicated to implementing coordinated, trauma-informed strategies that not only enhance the investigative processes but also provide compassionate assistance to victims, ensuring they receive the justice and support they deserve.”

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley agreed and expressed her appreciation to CJCC and the Georgia SAKI Task Force, stating:

“Teamwork isn’t confined to the walls of our office, true justice often requires collaboration beyond organizational lines. It has been a privilege to support Special Prosecutor Perry and the Georgia SAKI Task Force as they worked tirelessly to secure a conviction for Angelo Holt, bringing long-overdue justice to the many women he harmed over four decades.”

Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council Executive Director Pete Skandalakis echoed those sentiments, adding:

“For nearly two decades Mr. Holt evaded accountability for the violent crimes he committed on our victim. While she endured the burden of being a victim over those years, he went about his daily life. There were likely moments when she feared these crimes had been forgotten, but they were not. With a dedicated group of professional prosecutors, investigators, and victim advocates, the Georgia SAKI Team was able to bring yet another violent criminal to justice and help a victim who had waited far too long. We still have work to do for other victims, but it is a blessing to help those we’ve reached thus far. Each step forward is a reminder of the importance and impact of this work.”

Victim Speaks Out

“For the past 17 years, I have done all that I can to forget the assault, the worst night of my life – that has had lasting consequences in my life,” the victim said. “I didn’t realize I was carrying such a weight, until I finally disclosed my testimony in court. I’m so grateful for what the Georgia SAKI Task Force has done to make a difference in my life. Justice has now been served.”

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About GA SAKI Task Force

Planning for the GA SAKI Task Force began in 2017 with CJCC's receipt of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), and the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). The Task Force provides consultation and technical assistance to state and local law enforcement agencies in the investigation and prosecution of cold case sexual assaults that have been reopened as a result of the state's efforts to test previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits. Additionally, the project has assisted law enforcement agencies with consultation and funding for advanced DNA testing and genetic genealogy testing in unsolved sexually motivated homicides.

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About the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC)

Created by the Georgia General Assembly in 1981 as an Executive Branch agency, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) represents the culmination of many efforts to establish a statewide body that would build consensus and unity among the State's diverse and interdependent criminal justice system components. For more information, visit the CJCC website: https://cjcc.georgia.gov/.

CONTACT:

Dannielle Lewis – Communications Director

[email protected]