We are proud to announce that Dr. Marni Dodd, DNP, FNP‑BC, has been selected as Georgia's new Statewide SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner). Dr. Dodd brings more than 20 years of clinical, academic, and forensic experience to this critical role supporting Georgia's statewide response to sexual assault.

Dr. Dodd is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Forensics from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. She is a Certified SANE for adults, adolescents, and pediatrics (SANE-A and SANE-P).

In addition to her role as Georgia's Statewide SANE Coordinator, Dr. Dodd teaches graduate nursing students at Georgia Southwestern State University and serves at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Stephanie V. Blank Center for Safe and Healthy Children, where she provides trauma-informed care to victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, human trafficking, and neglect.

Her research has contributed to the development of a validated screening tool for the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC). Dr. Dodd also brings experience leading a community-based SANE program in Athens, GA, and has held leadership roles nationally, including serving as Chair of the Commission for Forensic Nursing Certification through the International Association of Forensic Nurses.

Throughout her career, Dr. Dodd has trained multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) across Georgia on trauma-informed medical responses to child abuse and sexual exploitation. She is an active member of peer case review teams, state-level policy committees, and national standards committees, including the Forensic Nursing Subcommittee under the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

As Statewide SANE Coordinator, Dr. Dodd will lead training, mentorship, and program support for SANE providers and teams across Georgia. Her deep expertise and commitment to survivor-centered care will enhance our collective impact across the state.

Dr. Dodd succeeds Sarah Pederson, MSN, PMHNP-BC, AFN-C, SANE-A, SANE-P, IVSE-C, who recently transitioned from the role to pursue new professional opportunities. Sarah was instrumental in establishing and advancing Georgia's statewide SANE program, laying a strong foundation through her vision, expertise, and tireless commitment to supporting survivors and the professionals who serve them. We are deeply grateful for her leadership and lasting impact, and we wish her continued success in her next chapter.

We are honored to welcome Dr. Dodd into this leadership role and look forward to the important work ahead.